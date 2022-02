Last Monday, the 8th grade boys basketball team took on the Dukes from Garber and improved their record to 6-0 with a 65-27 win. The Falcons came out flying high as they jumped out to a 30-1 lead after the first quarter. Tristan Comer scored 18 of his game high 24 points in the first quarter, 4 of those points coming on two monster dunks. Wilson Huckeby recorded 9 assists to go along with his 13 points and 5 steals. Max Heyn added 8 points, Connor Lesceski had 6 points and 8 tough rebounds and Ross Farrell and Tucker Hileman each had 5 points.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO