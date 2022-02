With a large increase in fire deaths throughout the state, the Michigan Fire Marshal is encouraging Livingston County residents and others to be safe. According to the Bureau of Fire Services, fire-related deaths are up 144% compared to this time last year. A release from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs claims these deaths have all been accidental and preventable. LARA reports that two-thirds of fire fatalities in Michigan involve adults over the age 40, with the majority occurring in the living room or in a bedroom.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO