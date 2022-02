The Middlebury men's basketball team earned the third seed for the upcoming NESCAC Tournament and will host a quarterfinal game on Sunday, February 20 at 2:00 p.m. The Panthers will take on the winner of a first-round contest between sixth-seeded Connecticut College and 11th-seeded Bowdoin. The four quarterfinal winners will square off in the semifinal round on Saturday, February 26 at the highest remaining seed, and the championship game is set for Sunday, February 27 at the site of the semifinal matches.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO