New research suggests e-commerce consumers are loyal to brands but not necessarily to the websites from which they purchase those brands. Post-click fulfillment provider PFS surveyed 2,000 adults ages 18 or over in the U.S. Fifty-six percent said they didn’t have a preference about the website on which they bought their favorite brands. The survey, conducted by Arlington Research, found that free delivery and competitive/attractive pricing, at 34% and 30%, respectively, were the most important considerations for shoppers when deciding to make multiple purchases from the same brand or retailer.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO