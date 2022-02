Paws to Read with Sally. Come in to the Library for a one-on-one reading session with Sally, a BONES certified therapy dog. This program is intended for emerging readers to practice their reading skills with a friendly face. Geared towards children ages 6 and up. One-on-one appointments with Sally last for 10 minutes, and will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Check in with Children’s staff to sign up for your time slot. Feb. 9 and Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO