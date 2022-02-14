ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominion Adds to Long-Term Capex Plans

By Geert De Lombaerde
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company also is selling a West Virginia subsidiary for $690 million. The leaders of Dominion Energy have tweaked their capital spending forecasts through 2035, beefing up from their previous plan – which covered an extra two years – the amount of money allocated to offshore wind and solar...

