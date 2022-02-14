Maryland women’s basketball staves off Iowa comeback bid, wins seventh straight, 81-69

When Jordan Bohannon decided to return to the Iowa men’s basketball team for his sixth-year last spring, the announcement came with an interesting twist; after playing point guard for the Hawkeyes from 2016-2021, Bohannon would be shifting over to the shooting guard position during his final season. I, like many other fans and several writers on this staff, were bullish about this transition. While Bohannon had manned the point guard position ably throughout his career, moving to shooting guard would seemingly allow the Hawkeyes to turn the offense over to more athletic point guards in Joe Toussaint and Ahron Ulis while freeing Bohannon up to play off the ball and focus his energy on what he does best: shooting the long ball. With Iowa perilously thin at shooting guard and lacking proven three-point weapons after losing Joe Wieskamp to the NBA and C.J. Fredrick to the transfer portal, moving Bohannon to shooting guard seemed like a match made in heaven.

