Stop leveraging young Olympians’ pursuit of happiness as a geopolitical tool

By Jessica Ye
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Chen, Nathan Chen and Zhu Yi are figure skaters competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photos via Wikimedia Commons) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Last week, I watched American figure skater Karen Chen flit across the ice during her Olympic free skate to...

Daily Mail

Chip shortage could draw US into conflict with China: War game finds American dependence on semiconductors from Taiwan may be the flashpoint for major crisis

A new study has highlighted how American dependence on Taiwan for semiconductors could fuel a crisis conflict with China amid a global chip shortage. The war game results from the Center for a New American Security were released on Thursday, comparing US reliance on Taiwanese chips to America's former dependence on the Middle East for oil.
SFGate

Tokyo ex-governor Ishihara, who sparked China tensions, dies at 89

Shintaro Ishihara, a Japanese writer-turned-politician known for his nationalistic views who triggered a stand-off with China over disputed islands, has died. He was 89. Japan's top government spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, confirmed Ishihara's death at a news briefing Tuesday and offered condolences. Ishihara parlayed his youthful popularity as a best-selling author...
uoregon.edu

Creating for Olympians

Two University of Oregon Sports Product Management (SPM) graduate students and a UO alumnus are keeping winter Olympians warm in an innovative new product. Josh Daniel and Lauren Samuels, both SPM class of 2022, along with former UO student Colby Taylor, used technology, design prowess, and lived experience to create heated ski shorts to keep athletes’ muscles warm during training runs and wait times before events—which can be 10 to 30 minutes in extremely cold conditions.
Fortune

Beware a ‘new Cold War’ narrative for the U.S. and China

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When President Richard Nixon visited China in February 1972, the country was in the throes of the Cultural Revolution, with an economy not even a tenth as large as that of the U.S.
defector.com

Eileen Gu Is An American

There is no one like Eileen Gu. The 18-year-old American-born Olympic skier representing her mother’s birth country of China, who won gold in freestyle skiing big air last week and silver in slopestyle on Tuesday, and will seek a third medal in the halfpipe on Friday, has lived a singular life. The details of this life–and the mysteries–can be arranged almost by rote to form a number of particular narratives. The daughter of a Chinese immigrant and single mother, she’s an underdog American success story. Born and raised in a wealthy San Francisco enclave with all the trappings afforded to the American elite, she ungratefully rejected her home country to compete for China. She’s a paragon of women’s empowerment, hoping to inspire women in China to be fearless. She’s an opportunist, capitalizing on China’s vast and growing market potential. She’s a striver, just getting her bag in this capitalist world. She’s a witting or unwitting pawn for the soft-power diplomacy of a repressive regime. She’s a girlboss, jet-setting all over the world and spending her birthday on a yacht in Dubai. She’s a kid who deferred her Stanford admission and is just figuring out her life.
