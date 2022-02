Municipalities are just initiating the transition to cloud and SaaS. This will be a key source of growth for Tyler. The hangover era may have arrived for application software. 2022 will be a period of tough comps, reduced spending by enterprise, and the growing acknowledgement that the pandemic exhibited the same kind of massive, “pulled forward” demand in tech spending that we last saw with Y2K. One company, however, Tyler Technologies (TYL), should evade many of these headaches.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 HOURS AGO