ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Daniel Loeb's Third Point exits stakes in Paysafe, DiDi; takes new position in Grab

By Max Gottlich
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb's Third Point fully exited its stake in Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), according to its most recent 13-F filing. Leon...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Lone Pine Capital takes new positions in Mastercard & Visa

Lone Pine Capital, the Greenwich Connecticut based private investment management firm, took new positions in Block, Inc (NYSE:SQ), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V), totaling 277K shares, 4.82M shares, and 4.83M shares, respectively according to its latest 13F filing. Additionally, the fund also added key positions in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to ~617K...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Paulson & Co. adds Cerner, KWEB to portfolio, exits Pretium, Viatris

John Paulson's fund, Paulson & Co., opened new positions in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) (474K shares) and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) (500K shares) and closed stakes in Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) during Q4 2021, according to its latest 13F filing. In addition, the fund increased its positions in...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) CEO Humberto Nadal on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cementos Pacasmayo's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. And please note that this call is being recorded. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. I would now like to introduce our host for today, Ms. Claudia Bustamante, Investor Relations Manager. Ms. Bustamante, you may begin.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Seekingalpha.com

Choice Hotels Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.85M (+42.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CHH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Paul Singer's Elliot Management takes new stake in Switch; exits Frontier Communications

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer's Elliot Management opened a new position in Switch (NYSE:SWCH) with 5.79M shares, according to the fund's most recent 13-F filing. Boosted stake in Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to 2.23M shares from 1.81M in the previous period. Closed out positions in Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) from 1.5M shares...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Soros Fund Management adds Rivian exits Vici, boosts Aramark stakes

George Soros's Soros Fund Management opened new positions in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) with 19.8M shares, Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) with 9.4M A shares, and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) with 1.17M shares in Q4 2022, according to its 13F filing. Closed out stakes in Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI), Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN), and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT). Bolstered...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Third Point#Paysafe#Psfe#Didi Global Lrb#Endeavor Group#Edr#Perimeter Solutions#Prm#Hertz Global#Htz#Alit#Upst#Pg E#Pcg#Rivian
Seekingalpha.com

Tepper's Appaloosa takes new stake in General Motors; exits Paysafe, Twitter

Legendary hedge fund manager David Tepper's Appaloosa Management added new positions in General Motors (NYSE:GM) with 2.25M common shares, according to the fund's latest 13-F filing. It also opened a new position in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) with 1.37M shares. Boosted stakes in Macy's (NYSE:M) to 10.1M shares from 7M, Energy Transfer...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Electric vehicle stocks ride higher after Super Bowl exposure, hedge fund love

Electric vehicle stocks gained on Monday morning after the Super Bowl was filled from start to finish with commercials highlighting new EV models and sustainability benefits. As has been typical in 2022, EV stocks are also moving in the same direction as the Nasdaq 100. Earlier gainers on Monday included...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Candidate To Watch: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Tops List, EVgo, Indonesia Energy Corp And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Nvidia, Walmart, Intel And Fedspeak

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations. To catch up on...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: January 2022 Update

My passive income was up 21.80% on a y/y basis during January. It never gets old… another month, another step towards financial freedom. Although we saw massive volatility in the markets during January of 2022, my passive income stream continued its orderly march higher. To me, this is probably...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

AllianceBernstein stock rises 2.7% after Q4 results beat, inflows rise

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) shares rise 2.7% after its Q4 results beat the average analyst estimate, capping off a year in which full-year organic revenue growth accelerated to 5%. "For the year, we drove double-digit organic growth in active equities, including ESG, municipals, and alternatives/multi-asset," said President and CEO Seth P. Bernstein....
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Li-Cycle Holding trades lower after Morgan Stanley warns on capital raises next year

Morgan Stanley turned cautious on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) with a downgrade to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight. Adam Jonas and team still believe in LICY's mission, but noted that the Q4 results suggest the projected ramp will consume more cash and requires significant capital infusion. That is believed to leave shareholders exposed to potential capital raises as early as this year.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs unveils a clean energy ETF

Goldman Sachs unveiled the Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) on Thursday, the latest ESG-focused investment vehicle to hit the market. This one centers on businesses that have a significant impact on energy decarbonization through clean power, solar energy, wind energy, energy storage, hydrogen energy, energy digitalization, bioenergy and other areas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Credit Suisse stock slides as restructuring costs, lower revenue to hurt '22 results

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) stock slumps 8.5% in U.S. trading after the bank posted a Q4 net loss of CHF 2.01B (US$2.17B) and net revenue fell 12% from a year earlier. During the company's earnings call, CFO David Mathers referred to 2022 as a "transitional year" as Credit Suisse (CS) doesn't expect to see benefits from its cost savings measures until 2023 and later.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: ENPH drives solar rally; CCJ rises on earnings; TCS plunges; XPEV rallies

Solar stocks represented a hot sector in Wednesday's midday action, bolstered by stellar results and guidance from Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH). SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) both climbed as well. Solar wasn't the only alternative energy source represented among the list of intraday winners. Electric vehicle and uranium players also saw...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

PTON Stock Climbs 32% and Closes 25% Up on Tuesday as Peloton Announces New CEO

Even with a new CEO, Peloton now anticipates seeing 3 million connected fitness subscribers, down from an earlier projection of the range from 3.35 million to 3.45 million. Shares of exercise equipment manufacturer Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ PTON) surged over 32% on news that the company would be replacing its CEO, John Foley. In addition to removing Foley as CEO, the fitness company also announced that it would be cutting about 20% of corporate positions, equaling 2,800 jobs. Yesterday it closed with a 25% gain. At the time of writing, Peloton is trading at $38.65, a 3.70% close over its previous close of $37.27. The company has recorded a combination of profits and losses over the past year. In the last twelve months, Peloton has declined nearly 75% and dropped 25.65% over the past three months. However, PTON has gained more than 4% in its year-to-date record and almost 2% over the past month.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy