Music

A Romantic Evening with Peppino D’Agostino

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeppino D’Agostino – A native of Italy, D’Agostino has made his considerable international mark as a musical artist on the guitar since he arrived in America...

Ihshan offers a haunting take on Lustmord's Dark Awakenings

Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn has released a video for his new single, a cover of Lustmord's Dark Awakening, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from The Others - Lustmord Deconstructed, an album that features the likes of Ihsahn, Enslaved, Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, Ulver, MONO, Jo Quail, Zola Jesus and more reworking material from dark ambient pioneer Lustmord's 2008 album, [O T H E R], which will be released through Pelagic Records on April 1.
Classic Rock Songs Inspired by Blues Artists

We’ve all heard of the British Invasion, right? That period in the 1960s when America was flooded with excellent rock bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cream, the Kinks, and others. And how that movement lasted well into the ’70s with other bands like Led Zeppelin. That...
Wine Brand Romantic Kits

As of today, you can purchase BABE's Valentine's Day kit on the BABE website, which includes a sleep mask, candle, BABE socks, chocolate bars from Asheville-based French Broad Chocolates, and of course delicious, crisp and portable BABE Roses. Prior to Valentine's Day, BABE Wine is offering expedited shipping on a limited number of orders.
Tokyo Beatniks: An Evening of 60s & 70s Japanese Music (SF)

Tokyo Beatniks celebrates Japanese bands and artists by deejaying vinyl straight from Japan. Featuring rare & cult Showa pop, Lounge, and Beat records, attendees can enjoy drinks and soak in the kayokyoku chanteuse vibes. Beat and Kayo excursions transport you back to a go-go sleaze and smokey lounge bar somewhere between Omotesando & Shinjuku all without even leaving the Mission. Come by for some chill R&B sultry girlie beat tracks and stay for the captivating enka styled vocals set against lushly orchestrated strings and smoke-filled nicotine stained sax lines.
The Two Sights

Over several years, while immersing himself in the landscape of the Outer Hebrides islands off the coast of Scotland, filmmaker Joshua Bonnetta collected stories related to second sight—the inherited capacity of some islanders to see and hear the unusual and unexplained and to understand these visions’ meaning. Recordings of old stories and personal experiences permeate the film’s beautifully captured terrain. Critic Justine Smith wrote, “Bonetta’s film captures a hazy mood akin to the feeling between waking and sleeping, where the otherworldly takes root.” Magically, the audience begins to see and hear more, too, briefly becoming seers.
Belgian rockers Hugs of the Sky offer glimpse of new album with "Nirwana Surf"

Belgian psych-rock act Hugs of the Sky offer us a glimpse of their forthcoming album Tangerine Boredom Delusion, with trippy single “Nirwana Surf,” blending fuzzy lo-fi guitars with anthemic psychedelic punk sounds. Combining explosive energy with sharp criticism of contemporary politics, “Nirwana Surf,” is a sonically and emotionally layered exploration of anger, hatred and real-world issues wrapped up in an otherworldly musical style.
Talisk 'Dawn' (Talisk Records)

Scotland in recent years has been the epicenter of Celtic traditional music being taken in many new and creative directions, from fresh takes on pure “trad” to the farthest reaches of 21st century music, all while retaining the essence of what makes it so beautiful. Glasgow folk trio Talisk is one of those bands whose youthful talent energizes the genre and places them at the forefront of the current wave of Celtic music.
Watch The Cure’s Spellbinding Live Performance of “The Forest” from 1981

In The Cure’s videos, he was traditionally seen without an electric guitar, leaving the impression that former co-guitarist Porl Thompson was behind the group’s densely shimmering six-string magic. But Robert Smith is an excellent guitarist who’s applied his colorful tones and melodies to the group’s songs in the...
Sutter Creek Theatre Amazing Shows

Achilles Wheel – Psychedelic rock, blues, and bluegrass. Saturday, February 5 at 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. $20 advance / $25 day of show. Tickets and video at the web site www.suttercreektheatre.com. Doors at 6 p.m. show at 7 p.m. Open seating, beer and wine available. Achilles Wheel is...
A romantic weekend awaits

Saturday, 1 - 3 p.m. Bring your pint-sized sweethearts for day of Valentine’s Day dancing while our DJ spins kid-friendly tunes, crafts and treats!. Address: Hemlock Farms Steerbarn, 167 Hemlock Farms Rd, Hawley, PA 18428, USA. Wine with a side of chocolate. Saturday, Sunday 12 - 5 p.m. Treat...
The World of the Romantic Comedy

Danny is a charming, successful plastic surgeon with one goal: get girls. But, once he meets the beautiful 23-year-old Palmer, everything changes. Determined to be with her, Danny fabricates a web of intricate lies, all centered around a fictional ex-wife. As Palmer becomes insistent on meeting his ex, Danny is left with no choice but to arrange a family vacation including his children. There’s only one problem: Danny doesn’t have an ex-wife or children. With his lies spinning out of control, Danny enlists his assistant and longtime friend, Katherine, to play the role of his crazy ex. But, of course, the vacation does not go as planned. Danny and Katherine quickly realize that their years of friendship have transformed into inexplicable feelings for one another. They’re falling in love.
‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
