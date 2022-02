Kristina: Fraud is always an issue for online merchants, but this holiday fraud may make some especially vulnerable – why is that?. Justine Fox, Director of Software Engineering, NuData Security: Businesses evolve with the times, moving to platforms and services that best suit their customers. When merchants provide their services through online platforms, they need to ensure that they follow good cybersecurity hygiene practices to identify and prevent fraudulent transactions actively. In smaller companies, sometimes folks taking a vacation during the holiday season can stretch businesses’ technical capacity to perform basic security actions like maintaining up-to-date systems. But this can be solved planning ahead and preparing for the increased work and volume during the holiday season.

