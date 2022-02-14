ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Amkor Technology GAAP EPS of $0.88, revenue of $1.72B beats by $70M

By Manshi Mamtora
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmkor Technology press release (NASDAQ:AMKR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.88. Revenue of $1.72B (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M....

Allot Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line, revenue of $41M beats by $0.3M; issues FY22 guidance

Allot press release (NASDAQ:ALLT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line. Revenue of $41M (+4.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.3M. Financial Outlook 2022: Revenues to be between $147-153 million vs. consensus of $151.94M; December 2022 total ARR including SECaaS ARR and Support & Maintenance ARR to be between $61-$73 million, representing more than 40% year-over-year growth versus 2021 at the midpoint; December 2022 SECaaS ARR* to be between $20-$30 million; Recurring security revenue to be between $10-$15 million.
Huntsman Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.05, revenue of $2.31B beats by $130M

Huntsman press release (NYSE:HUN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.05. Revenue of $2.31B (+39.2% Y/Y) beats by $130M. CEO comment: "In 2022, as we outlined at our Investor Day, we expect to grow earnings further, expand adjusted EBITDA margins and deliver improved free cash flow and cost optimization. This year in the second quarter we will complete our Geismar Louisiana, MDI splitter project which will expand our differentiated Polyurethanes business in the Americas, and we will continue to progress our previously announced investments targeting electric vehicle batteries, semi-conductors, and polyurethane catalysts.Our Board of Directors is fully aligned to our strategic intent and brings the relevant skills and experiences to help us achieve our targets. We expect 2022 to be another strong year for Huntsman and I look forward to updating you as the year progresses."
Gilat Satellite Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10, revenue of $67.3M

GILT - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Wondering who will take them out..... FY2022 revenues to be between $245M to $265M, representing year-over-year growth of between 12% and 21%, GAAP operating income of between $5M to $9M and adjusted EBITDA of between $20 to $24 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 27% to 53%. “As we enter 2022 ... [we] feel confident in resuming our annual objectives which show strong growth in revenues and significant improvement in profitability....
Leidos Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.04, revenue of $3.49B misses by $20M; initiates FY22 guidance

Leidos press release (NYSE:LDOS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $3.49B (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $20M. Initiates fiscal year 2022 guidance: Revenues of $13.9B - $14.3B vs. consensus of $14.38B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 10.3% - 10.5%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $6.10 - $6.50 vs. consensus of $6.85 and Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities of at or above $1.0B.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.05, revenue of $30.11M beats by $6.01M

Revenue of $30.11M (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.01M. Looking forward, the Company continues to benefit from the advantages of the Ares real estate platform. We are optimistic that 2022 will be another great year for the Company and our shareholders. To support the increase in our investment activity and enhance our earnings throughout 2021, we raised accretive equity, scaled our balance sheet and further reduced our cost of capital,” said Tae-Sik Yoon, Chief Financial Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. “During 2021, the Company fully covered its regular and supplemental dividends through its Distributable Earnings and the Company declared the same level of regular and supplemental dividends for the first quarter.” said Bryan Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.
Atomera GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02, revenue of $0M

Atomera press release (NASDAQ:ATOM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02. Adj. EBITDA was a loss of -$3.4M compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of -$3M in year ago quarter. The company had $28.7M in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $37.M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Independence Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.11 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.41M (+30.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, IRT has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and...
Oil States Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Oil States (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+58.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.12M (+17.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, OIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
Trupanion Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.15M (+35.4% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, TRUP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten...
Hyatt Hotels Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+89.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+154.7% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has...
Roblox Growth Hits A Wall

Company misses key bookings estimate for Q4. After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX). The company was a big beneficiary of the pandemic, and is looking to continue growth as investors place their bets on the metaverse. Unfortunately for investors, the company is hitting a growth wall that I previously detailed was coming, and the negative news is helping to continue the recent fall we've seen in shares.
