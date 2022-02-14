Texas State Securities Board Joins with Other State Regulators to Settle with Digital Asset Lending Platform BlockFi for $50 Million for Sales of Unregistered Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has penalized BlockFi US$100 million after it failed to register high-yield interest accounts as securities. On Monday, the SEC has fined BlockFi over its product called BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs). Launched in 2019, it lets people lend their crypto assets to the platform in exchange for monthly interest pays of up to 9.5%. The SEC deems such high-yield accounts as securities, saying BlockFi failed to register them as such under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This act regulates investment funds and was updated by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010. The 1940 Act is the primary source of regulation for mutual funds and closed-end funds. It also affects other entities such as hedge funds and private equity funds.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO