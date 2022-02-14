Texas State Securities Board Joins with Other State Regulators to Settle with Digital Asset Lending Platform BlockFi for $50 Million for Sales of Unregistered Securities
The Texas State Securities Board announced that a digital-asset financial services company, BlockFi Lending LLC (BlockFi), agreed to settlement terms regarding past unregistered offers and sales of securities to Texas residents. The securities were in the form of interest-bearing digital asset deposit accounts called BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs). BlockFi represented it...ssb.texas.gov
Comments / 0