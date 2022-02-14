ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State Securities Board Joins with Other State Regulators to Settle with Digital Asset Lending Platform BlockFi for $50 Million for Sales of Unregistered Securities

texas.gov
 2 days ago

The Texas State Securities Board announced that a digital-asset financial services company, BlockFi Lending LLC (BlockFi), agreed to settlement terms regarding past unregistered offers and sales of securities to Texas residents. The securities were in the form of interest-bearing digital asset deposit accounts called BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs). BlockFi represented it...

ssb.texas.gov

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

BlockFi agrees to settle $100 million penalty to SEC and 32 States

BlockFi, a U.S.-based firm that promotes a high-interest digital currency lending product, has agreed to settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and 32 U.S. states for a total of $100 million. The SEC announced that BlockFi had agreed to pay the penalties and “pursue registration” of its lending product. The settlement is one of the largest in the digital currency industry’s history to date.
BUSINESS
wyrz.org

Indiana Secretary of State, Securities Division joins $100 million settlement with BlockFi, Inc. related to crypto accounts

INDIANAPOLIS (February 14, 2022) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced the office’s Securities Division has joined 31 other state regulators and the SEC in a $100 million settlement with BlockFi Lending, LLC. (“BlockFi”) related to cryptocurrency offerings made to Indiana residents. Regulators found that...
INDIANA STATE
INFORUM

North Dakota part of $100 million settlement over unregistered securities

BISMARCK — BlockFi Lending has agreed to a $100 million settlement with the North Dakota Securities Department and other regulators around the nation for the sale of unregistered securities. The settlement was announced by the state Securities Department on Monday, Feb. 14. The Securities Department said BlockFi Lending LLC...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Vermont State
Mac Observer

BlockFi Pays $100 Million Penalty to SEC Over Crypto Lending Product

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has penalized BlockFi US$100 million after it failed to register high-yield interest accounts as securities. On Monday, the SEC has fined BlockFi over its product called BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs). Launched in 2019, it lets people lend their crypto assets to the platform in exchange for monthly interest pays of up to 9.5%. The SEC deems such high-yield accounts as securities, saying BlockFi failed to register them as such under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This act regulates investment funds and was updated by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010. The 1940 Act is the primary source of regulation for mutual funds and closed-end funds. It also affects other entities such as hedge funds and private equity funds.
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

First for SEC: Crypto Lending Platform Charged — Blockfi Agrees to Pay $100 Million in Penalties

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged cryptocurrency lending platform Blockfi in a first-of-its-kind action. The crypto lender has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the charges and pursue necessary registrations. SEC Charges Crypto Lending Platform Blockfi. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Monday that...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

BlockFi Could Face $100M Settlement For Unregistered Securities Offering

In a similar way to Block.one, the SEC intends to fine BlockFi for offering unregistered securities. BlockFi, a crypto lending platform, is required to pay an expected $100M fine for allegedly offering a product that pays out interest to customers for lending out their tokens. The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that the interest-bearing products are unregistered securities. The final amount that will need to be paid by BlockFi is set to be revealed sometime next week. The fine would be the SEC’s most severe penalty on a crypto company.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Securities Laws#Digital Assets#Blockfi Lending Llc#Sec#Nasaa#Texans#Affiliate Blockfi Inc#Blockfi Trading Llc#Blockfi Blockfi Inc#Reta
ambcrypto.com

Report: BlockFi Inc. might have to shed $100 million to settle with the regulators

Bloomberg reported citing sources that BlockFi Inc. might have to pay $100 million to settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the state regulators. The allegations include offering a high interest-bearing product illegally via lending out digital tokens. An official statement around penalties is expected next week as...
BUSINESS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Partners with CFTC and 26 State Securities Regulators to Stop $68 Million Precious Metals Scheme that Targeted the Elderly

BALTIMORE, MD (February 1, 2022) – The Office of the Attorney General’s Securities Division announced today that it is participating in a multijurisdictional, coordinated enforcement action to stop a fraudulent precious metals scheme that resulted in investments exceeding $68 million from at least 450 investors nationwide. The Securities...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
CoinDesk

Are Crypto Assets Securities?

Last September, after perhaps the most “2021” of all possible 2021 insider-trading scandals, NFT marketplace OpenSea’s head of product, Nate Chastain, stepped down from his role. The reason? Chastain purchased non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that he knew were set to display on the front page before they appeared...
MARKETS
wyrz.org

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Announces Nationwide Securities Partnership to Stop $68 Million Precious Metals Scheme Targeting Seniors

INDIANAPOLIS (February 1, 2022) – Secretary of State Holli Sullivan and Attorney General Todd Rokita announced today that they are participating in a consolidated nationwide enforcement action to disrupt a fraudulent precious metals scheme that has solicited approximately $68 million from more than 450 seniors and other investors, including investors in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
finextra.com

Sharegain raises $64 million to democratise securities lending

Securities lending and capital markets infrastructure fintech Sharegain has raised $64 million in a series B round led by WestCap and joined by Citi, EJF Capital LLC and Optiver PSI. Securities lending is a $3 trillion market but has traditionally been confined to a small number of large institutional investors,...
MARKETS
Micky joss

2 fastest-growing cities in Florida

The population growth of the United States is declining. Between 2010 and 2020, the population grew by 7.4 percent, the slowest rate since 1930. Low birth rates, aging populations, and fewer immigrants have led to sluggish growth rates.
FLORIDA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

San Francisco Secures Over $200 Million in State Funding for Affordable Housing

Mayor London N. Breed announced on February 4 that San Francisco has been awarded more than $200 million in funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. This support was provided by the new California Housing Accelerator Fund, which was seeded with a $1.75 billion investment from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy