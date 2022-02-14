ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A different kind of ATH for Bitcoin and why it might matter

By Anjali Jain
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin network made headlines this week after its hash rate managed to reach a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second. However, a slight drop was noticed on 14 February. Even so, there was strong support for a continued trend towards accelerated security on the network....

