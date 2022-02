Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s obsession with defending Russian President Vladimir Putin and former president Donald Trump hit a new low on Monday’s edition of Carlson’s nightly show. During his opening monologue, Carlson recycled a baseless conspiracy theory that it wasn’t Russia that carried out a cyberattack on the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign, but instead a Democratic insider who stole DNC emails “from within the building” and “who wanted to show the world how Bernie Sanders was being shafted by the very same corrupt forces in Washington that later shafted Donald Trump.”

