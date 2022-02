NEW YORK (Feb 16): Last week, the most-awarded luxury cruise line in the industry, Crystal Cruises, unceremoniously shuttered its doors, with not a word to consumers nor travel agents. Abandoned by its parent company Genting Hong Kong Ltd, it leaves a trail of debt — to travellers, who’d put down payments and deposits for sailings into 2024; to agents owed commissions; to employees in offices; to crew still on ships; and to unpaid vendors.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO