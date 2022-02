A month ago, I liked a single TikTok of a woman curling her hair into big, bouncy waves using the Dyson Airwrap. Her hair went in looking damp and flat, and came out looking like she’d walked into a salon holding an old black-and-white picture of Veronica Lake and said, “Make me look exactly like this.” Each smooth and perfect curl falling off the wand was like hair ASMR for my brain, the same feeling I get from those silent videos where people just slice into sand for hours on end. I couldn’t get enough. TikTok’s algorithm is a bit of a soothsayer, so it wasn’t long until that one video turned my For You page into a nonstop scroll of people testing out their newly unwrapped Airwraps. I watched studiously, making mental notes of which way to spin the barrels and how long to hold that final blast of cold air to lock in curls.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO