CodeNekt: Dematerializing the Automotive Ecosystem with the Power of Blockchain

MiraQle changes the structure of the music industry from a corporate conclave of one-way industry structure to a decentralized fan-centric interactive entertainment ecosystem centered around its MQL token (MQL). MiraQle Ecosystem reaches new heights by swiftly and seamlessly adopting novel blockchain technology to an outdated music industry, all the while providing an ultimate immersive experience for the global music fans in all 4 core elements of music industry; album planning, production, distribution, and consumption. The platform consists of FANPICK, a voting application where fans vote on their favorite artists, the music concept, MV and other detailed options for the album planning stage, DREAM-X, album production by global collaboration with Tencent Music Entertainment and 7SIX9 Entertainment, MUSICQ where fans and global artists can share the playlists, and EnterPLUS, the MiraQle’s e-commerce platform that sell various artist goods and merchandise derived from the DreamX Collaboration Albums.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO