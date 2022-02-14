ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CodeNekt: Dematerializing the Automotive Ecosystem with the Power of Blockchain

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. CodeNekt is unlocking the power of blockchain for mobility services. It is an application which centralizes vehicles’ and drivers’ data....

semiengineering.com

Data Security Challenges In Automotive

Automakers are scrambling to prevent security breaches and data hacks in new vehicles while simultaneously adding new and increasingly autonomous features into vehicles that can open the door to new vulnerabilities. These two goals are often at odds. As with security in any complex system, nothing is ever completely secure....
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

The NFT Ecosystem Is a Complete Disaster

For the past year, as NFTs have breached spectacular and speculative heights, we’ve seen a growing amount of skepticism. The most recent wave was touched off by a 138-minute video essay by Canadian media critic Dan Olson that condemned NFTs and other blockchain-based technologies as fundamentally broken and unworkable. In just over a week, it’s garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube. Regardless of your perspective on the video, it’s hard to deny that there’s a lot of bullshit percolating around NFTs. Even hardcore Bitcoiners agree. And despite what the loudest NFT boosters insist, the beatings have continued and morale has not improved.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Intro to Arweave, a blockchain cloud storage platform

Arweave is a decentralized cloud storage solution that aims to upend the traditional storage market using blockchain with the option of one-time payments plus added security benefits. If it succeeds, Arweave could become a top chain in the Web 3.0 world. In this article, we’ll explain what Arweave aims to...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

XYO Announces $20 Million Ecosystem Fund In Partnership With Outliers Fund to Expand XYO Ecosystem, Oracles and Geospatial Blockchain Projects

Both partners will invest up to $10M in equities and tokens building around the XYO ecosystem, totaling up to $20M. XYO, a tech startup creating location-data software and devices to empower users to participate in the worldwide digital economy, is pleased to announce a strategic co-investment with Outliers Fund, a collective of joint research initiatives and venture funds with top blockchain ecosystems, to develop and accelerate projects building in XYO Network.
BUSINESS
freecodecamp.org

Blockchain APIs - How to Query on the Blockchain

If you wanna build apps on the blockchain, you are likely going to need a way to query data. We just published a course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel that will teach you how to query data on the blockchain in order to build your own decentralized apps. Ania Kubów...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
foodlogistics.com

Vorto Optimizes Trucking Ecosystem

A new platform named 5F from Vorto aims to create more opportunities for drivers and capacity for shippers. The fully integrated transportation platform creates access to cross-industry owner operators for shippers and carriers. Vorto hopes to maximize utilization rate and earnings for drivers and at the same time reduce the cost of inflation.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

ISIKLAR Kicks Off 3rd Public Sale As Company Boosts Blockchain Power

AFTER its much-awaited launch, the ISIKLAR team has announced that the public sale of ISIKC is now live, after receiving immense support during its two successful rounds of sale last year. ISIKLAR’s first public token sale, which took place on January 13, 2019, garnered numerous supporters and investors from the...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain ecosystem enables business adoption across all industries

Blockchain can vastly alter the business landscape, improving existing processes and enabling new models for ownership and value transfer. Since the technology operates in a peer-to-peer fashion, transactions can be conducted autonomously, eliminating some of the intermediary costs typically incurred as assets move from one place to the next. A...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

MIRAQLE(MQL) Introduces a Fan-centric Blockchain Entertainment Ecosystem and Revolutionizes the Global Music Industry

MiraQle changes the structure of the music industry from a corporate conclave of one-way industry structure to a decentralized fan-centric interactive entertainment ecosystem centered around its MQL token (MQL). MiraQle Ecosystem reaches new heights by swiftly and seamlessly adopting novel blockchain technology to an outdated music industry, all the while providing an ultimate immersive experience for the global music fans in all 4 core elements of music industry; album planning, production, distribution, and consumption. The platform consists of FANPICK, a voting application where fans vote on their favorite artists, the music concept, MV and other detailed options for the album planning stage, DREAM-X, album production by global collaboration with Tencent Music Entertainment and 7SIX9 Entertainment, MUSICQ where fans and global artists can share the playlists, and EnterPLUS, the MiraQle’s e-commerce platform that sell various artist goods and merchandise derived from the DreamX Collaboration Albums.
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

VeChain Is Powering Micromation’s SaaS Platform, Enabling Seamless Client Onboarding to Blockchain

New digital tools are offering powerful methods for businesses to enhance brand identities, service offerings and allow for considerable efficiency gains across many aspects of their operations. Canada’s IT consulting firm Micromation saw an opportunity and joined forces with the layer-one smart contract platform, VeChainThor, in order to build a...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Can Arweave Re-Invent Data Storage for the Blockchain?

In a previous article, ‘Will Decentralized Storage Protocols Overtake the Cloud Storage Market?’ we compared four major decentralized storage protocols. In this article, we see if Arweave’s concept of permanent storage can be an effective competitive strategy to win over the market. Arweave’s permaweb is not private,...
SOFTWARE
cryptoslate.com

Cloud computing giant Salesforce is working on an NFT platform

Salesforce, the world’s largest cloud-based software company, is reportedly working on its own NFT product, called the NFT Cloud. Salesforce’s CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor revealed the plans to the company’s employees during a sales kickoff on Wednesday, sources close to the matter revealed. Salesforce diving...
TECHNOLOGY
theblockcrypto.com

Binance removes its name from its blockchain ecosystem, now called BNB Chain

Crypto exchange Binance has renamed its blockchain ecosystem in a move that suggests the company does not want to be directly associated with the blockchain and its token. Its blockchain ecosystem, previously known as Binance Smart Chain, has now been renamed to BNB Chain, and its token BNB — once known as Binance coin — has now been rechristened as "Build and Build."
MARKETS
Benzinga

Mastercard Launches New Consulting Service Including Crypto Adoption Strategies

Payment processing behemoth Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) is launching a new consulting service dedicated to Open Banking, Open Data, Crypto & Digital Currencies, and Environment, Social & Governance (ESG). What Happened: In a Tuesday announcement, Mastercard wrote that it is expanding its consulting business with services that include an explicit dedication...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

MoviePass plans to relaunch this summer, powered by the blockchain

MoviePass founding CEO Stacy Spikes is getting ready for a second act: After acquiring the assets of the defunct theater ticket subscription service out of bankruptcy, Spikes is planning a relaunch for this summer. During an event announcing the relaunch, Spikes suggested that MoviePass plans to use Web3 technologies to eventually capture a third of U.S. theater ticket sales.
MOVIES
TechCrunch

Databook provides insights so sales reps become customer experts

With people still working remotely in the third year of the pandemic, Salesforce reported that 88% of salespeople feel that the “current economic conditions make it important to anticipate customers’ needs.” However, sales reps are often missing the strategic insights, relevant business use cases and personalized content needed to sell to executives.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

What are Various Types of Edge Computing that Exist Today? Featured

Edge computing is transforming multiple industries by connecting the unconnected. It is enabling new business models, new revenue streams, innovative software service models and new technological use cases. No wonder there are so many startups in this space in a short time while already existing technological giants are transforming to adapt to Edge.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

Is Blockchain the Future of Entertainment?

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Funding to blockchain companies doubled between 2017 and 2020, and actual spending is expected to reach $16 billion by 2023. While the most visible changes thus far have been in the financial sector — from crowdfunding overhauls to decentralized finance (DeFi) apps impacting loans and credit, insurance and asset trading — and infrastructure and security, blockchain’s gaining popularity is set to have a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.
MARKETS

