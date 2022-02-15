ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, OH

Big first quarter for South Central in win at Edison

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 20 hours ago
MILAN — Host Edison got the opening salvo with a 3-pointer to begin Monday night’s non-league game against visiting South Central.

It was all Trojans from there.

South Central closed the first quarter on an 18-2 scoring run and never looked back in a 71-46 win over the Chargers.

With the win, the Trojans improved to 15-6 overall entering Friday’s regular season finale at Monroeville (16-5). South Central reached the 15-win mark for a seventh time in the last eight seasons, and for the ninth time in head coach Brett Seidel's 12-year coaching career at the school.

Edison dropped to 2-18 entering its game Tuesday night at Woodmore. The Chargers also head to Port Clinton on Friday to end the regular season.

South Central led 29-15 at halftime, then outscored the Chargers by a 26-16 margin in the third quarter for more separation and a 55-31 lead.

Isaac Blair finished with 22 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks to pace the Trojans. Kayden Hauler had 11 points and four rebounds, followed by Brandon Mitchell with 11 points and six rebounds, and Karl Ferber with 10 points and five rebounds.

Also for South Central, Hagen Adams had nine points and 14 rebounds. Sam Seidel scored just three points, but had nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals.

South Central was 25-of-60 from the field and 11-of-14 at the free-throw line. The Trojans grabbed 42 rebounds and had 18 assists, 15 steals and four blocks.

For Edison, Kayden Bourget scored nine points, with Troy Rutherford, Luke Blatnik and Jack Brown scoring eight points each.

SOUTH CENTRAL (15-6)

Kayden Hauler 4-0—11; Sam Seidel 1-0—3; Isaac Blair 8-4—22; Ray 1-0—2; Hagen Adams 4-0—9; Karl Ferber 3-2—10; Brandon Mitchell 3-5—11; Hale 1-0—3. TOTALS 25-11—71.

EDISON (2-18)

Brady Barker 1-2—4; Jack Brown 3-0—8; Wendt 1-0—2; Kayden Bourget 4-0—9; Luke Blatnik 2-4—8; Gabe Rang 1-0—2; Grayson Smith 1-0—3; Troy Rutherford 2-4—8; J Williams 1-0—2. TOTALS 16-10—46.

S. Central 18 11 26 16 — 71

Edison 5 10 16 15 — 46

3-point FGs: (SC) Hauler 3, Blair 2, Ferber 2, Hale, Seidel, Adams; (E) Brown 2, Bourget, Smith

