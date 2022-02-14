The Power of an Addendum

“Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” – Napoleon Hill. Anyone who has set specific goals and has intentionally worked toward obtaining those goals knows this to be true. This statement is also in harmony with the law of attraction, which in part, is the belief that positive thoughts result in bringing positive experiences into a person’s life. Napoleon Hill’s statement describes the “superpower” of architects, that of creating meaningful experiences through design. Meaningful experiences can include a better quality of life, health, improved relationships, joy, and profitability. An architect can take a client’s dream, and for a period of time, make it his own, or share in the client’s vision. He believes in it and knows he can help bring it to fruition, and he does. Architects help owners and developers define and refine their dreams and visions, and then makes them reality. Designing to a business plan while addressing the needs of the employees and clients can help ensure the right kind of experiences are achieved while maximizing an owner’s or developer’s success.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO