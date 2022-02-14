Watch Now: Leopard cats released into wild after rescue, and more of today's top videos

Meet “the world’s biggest cat,” a kitty so large people think it’s a dog—and he’s still growing. The oversized puss belongs to Yulia Minina, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol. She bought Kefir—named after a popular, milky fermented drink—almost two...
Two kittens who waited outside for a chance at a warm home, are so happy to be back together. A local rescuer in North Carolina was working on a TNR (trap-neuter-return) project for a cat colony, when she noticed two kittens wandering together on several occasions. She was able to get them and many other cats to safety right before snow fall.
Maine Coon cats are gentle giants that get a lot of love on the internet—and it’s easy to see why! The majestic creatures are large and in charge with fluffy coats and striking manes. One of the latest felines to make a splash online is Kefir, a Maine Coon that lives with his human Yulia Minina in Stary Oskol, Russia. This absolute unit of a cat is so large that he is often mistaken for a dog.
A cat kept her six kittens with her at a car yard until help arrived, so no one would be left behind. Early this month, Best Friends Felines (BFF, an animal rescue in Brisbane, AU) was contacted about a mother cat and her six kittens that had been found in an industrial bin at a car yard.
In general, cats and dogs aren’t the best of friends. Whether they're simply barking, hissing, scratching, or even all-out fighting, things rarely end well between the two. But despite the fact that most cats and dogs don't get along, this adorable tuxedo cat and beautiful black and white border collie make quite the pair. The inseparable duo even looks alike! But their bond is more than fur deep; they also act incredibly similar.
A pet cat which went missing more than 11 years ago in north-east Scotland has been reunited with his owners. Fergus disappeared from his home in Forres, Moray, in late 2010. He was finally found 80 miles away in Aberdeen earlier this month by a Cats Protection volunteer following reports that a cat had been hanging around a recycling centre for several months.
Watch as this feline easily evades his dog buddy pursuer, thanks to a nearby tree and some quick thinking. Well done, Santi!
The post Fur Laughs: Cat Easily Outsmarts His Dog Buddy In Game Of Chase [VIDEO] appeared first on CatTime.
If you’ve ever introduced a cat you’ve loved for years to a new kitten, you know that it can be a little more difficult than you imagined. After all, who wants a roommate they didn’t pick coming into their space?. Heather Carlson, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine...
(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited.
(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
The ban is to protect animals from using extra energy from human disturbances.
On April 30, the ban is lifted.
Authorities in the UK have confirmed to TMZ Sports that Kurt Zouma's cats have been taken from the soccer star after he was seen on video kicking and slapping the animals. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals tells us the two cats were taken this week ... as it continues to investigate the footballer for animal abuse.
A cat who was found in a carrier with her kittens on the sidewalk, is so happy to be helped by kind neighbors. Ellen Richter, a foster carer based in Las Vegas, was notified about a cat and her litter of six found outside in a neighborhood. Neighbors discovered two...
January 21st is Squirrel Appreciation Day, and that's good news for some of our kitties. Check out these videos of felines who are obsessed with squirrels.
The post Watch 5 Cats Who Are Obsessed With Squirrels On Squirrel Appreciation Day! [VIDEOS] appeared first on CatTime.
A litter of kittens were found behind a warehouse along with a cat. One of them was very clingy to her mom. Cailey Seymour, the founder of Dorset Rescue Kittens (in Ontario, Canada), was informed about a street cat and her litter of five by a fellow animal rescuer. The...
Luke the dog is still looking for love after getting stood up at his Valentine's Day party. According to a release from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the animal rescue center's shelter at Brands Hatch in Kent, England, is caring for a dog who has been unlucky in love. Luke...
Comments / 0