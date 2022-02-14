Watch Now: Leopard cats released into wild after rescue, and more of today's top videos

In general, cats and dogs aren’t the best of friends. Whether they're simply barking, hissing, scratching, or even all-out fighting, things rarely end well between the two. But despite the fact that most cats and dogs don't get along, this adorable tuxedo cat and beautiful black and white border collie make quite the pair. The inseparable duo even looks alike! But their bond is more than fur deep; they also act incredibly similar.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO