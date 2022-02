The poor construction of Woodlawn Residential Commons has resulted in an unlivable cacophony of stray voices and sounds, and the University needs to soundproof it. I live in Woodlawn Residential Commons, the University’s newest dorm; in fact, this is Woodlawn’s first year operating at full capacity. New, however, does not mean perfect. There are many things about Woodlawn that draw ire: the cheap paint, the concrete ceilings, the elevators that frequently break down. I think anyone who lives in Woodlawn will tell you, though, that if they could fix one thing about our building, it would be the infamously thin walls.

WOODLAWN, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO