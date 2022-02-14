Public Notices, Bids & RFPs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

 2 days ago

The Town of Vail seeks proposals from consultants experienced in compensation structure, analysis, and comparison to assist the Town in reviewing and evaluating our compensation practices. The scope of work will include, but not limited to, a process which includes the following: Conduct a comprehensive analysis of the current compensation program...

Vail Seeks Community Member to Fill Board Vacancy

The Town of Vail is seeking applicants from community members to fill a regular member vacancy on the Town of Vail Building and Fire Code Appeals Board. The board operates with five regular and two alternate members. The term of the new appointment begins April 5 for a four-year term ending March 31, 2026. The board meets monthly, as required.
Notice To Contractors Calling For Bids

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Building A & B Modernization Project at Chester Elementary School – Bid Package PU2022.5.24.A Abatement / Demo. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the abovestated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Building A & B Modernization Project at Chester Elementary School- Bid Package PU2022.5.24.A Abatement / Demo”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.
Lawyer says OSPI can’t enforce mask mandate by withholding school funding

The Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is facing a lawsuit claiming they do not have the legal authority to withhold state funding from school districts that refuse to comply with the statewide mask mandate. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal has previously said any school board or district that intentionally disobeys the law — including executive orders from the...
NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $4,000.00 in cash, for Lot C, Big Ridge, PIN#7575-81-4434, containing 1.02 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2046, Page 609, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 50e.
IRS to pause issuing “balance due” notices

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - If you paid your taxes last year, but still got a notice saying you owe money, you can ignore that. The Internal Revenue Service is dealing with a huge backlog of payments and tax returns and as a result, some taxpayers who are fully settled with the IRS are receiving automated notices saying they still have balances due.
IRS suspends some collection notices amid big tax return backlog

Acting on pressure from lawmakers, the IRS is suspending the mailing of automatic collection notices that typically are sent to taxpayers who owe money but have not filed a return. The IRS change comes as it deals with a backlog of several million original and amended returns from individuals and...
Income Tax Filing Questions?

As you begin your preparations for filing taxes, you may find you have questions. Michael Devine from the IRS says there are many resources available. You can see an IRS representative in person. There are also volunteer groups that may be able to help and if you will be using...
