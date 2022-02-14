ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A PAWSitively Perfect Valentine

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBully XXI, better known as Jak, is wishing the MSU community a pawsitively perfect Valentine's...

The Press

#Work With AiDot launches Valentine's campaign with perfect home decoration gift

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDot app runs a Valentine 's Day campaign starting from February 1st, 2022, till Valentine's Day on February 14th, 2022. Partnering Linkind, OREiN and Winees, "Work with AiDot" to meet Valentine's Day home decoration needs through a customized combination of multiple lighting scenes to create a romantic atmosphere.
msstate.edu

Sweet Treats

Tempting treats are on display at the State Fountain Bakery, which is preparing special offerings in advance of Valentine's Day. The bakery is a decades-old tradition at MSU and features a wide selection of freshly made cakes, pies, cookies, donuts and more. It is open inside Colvard Student Union Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
OCRegister

Shepherd mix Ripley is sweet and charming

Ripley’s story: Meet your new best friend, Ripley! He’s smart and charming, with eyes that will melt your soul. He’s a low-key guy who loves a casual daily walk in the park but isn’t into running marathons. Although he’s a little shy, Ripley loves to play with other dogs. He has a gentle style, and he’s also good with cats. Ripley is special needs, having been born with a condition called megaesophagus, which means he has to eat his meals in a special chair called a Bailey chair. I.C.A.R.E. Dog Rescue volunteers will explain everything you need to know to help Ripley live a full life, and will provide the support needed to help this special guy fit into your family.
veronews.com

Bonzo meets Lacey, a shy but fascinating feline

This week I innerviewed a beauty-full fee-line, Lacey Richter, who, she thinks (an I totally buhleeve after hearing her tail), has used at least a few of her standard-issue 9 Lives, before at last finding her Furever Famly. Becuz Lacey is Really Apprehensive around humans she doesn’t know, she didn’t...
Mashed

Stuffed Puffs' New Chocolate-Filled Marshmallows Are Perfect For Valentine's Day

When you think of Stuffed Puffs, the stuffed marshmallow candy brand, your mind might drift to the cracklin' campfires and grill-out meals of summer. The brand has always been here for s'mores, which inspired founder Mike Tierney to put real milk chocolate inside marshmallows in the first place. According to Factory, Tierney loved s'mores but the reality of making them with traditional ingredients was sometimes disappointing. This lead him to start the company, hoping that people could enjoy melty, creamy milk chocolate and marshmallow oozing over a honey-sweetened graham cracker without unmelted chocolate.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
countryliving.com

6 obedient dog breeds with the best recall

Any dog has the potential to become your best friend, but some breeds are known for being super loyal companions with brilliant recall. From Border Collies to Shetland Sheepdogs, these obedient pups will always come when called. "One of the most rewarding activities dog owners can take part in with...
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
midfloridanewspapers.com

A Forever Home Animal Rescue

Chewy is an 8-year-old Bichon Frise weighing 9 pounds. “He does have to be on prescription food for his kidneys. He is a lovable, sweet, happy boy who always wants attention,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. His fur is so unbelievably soft.”. Chewy gets along well with the...
tatler.com

Her Majesty welcomes a new furry friend

When Her Majesty turned 18, she was given her first puppy, named Susan, by her parents. So adored was the Queen’s first canine friend that the then 21-year-old princess took Susan along with her and Philip on their honeymoon in 1947. According to Marie Claire, Her Majesty has now...
insideedition.com

Animal Sanctuary in Germany Rescues Adorable Mini Bull From Slaughterhouse

Too cute to eat? One miniature bull's size may have just spared his life. Napoleon is small but mighty, just like his historical namesake, according to the rescue farm in Germany that took him in. He's an Irish Dexter, typically smaller bulls, but Napoleon is even smaller than average for...
realtree.com

Wildlife Experts Struggle to Identify Mystery Animal That Escaped Shelter

Is it a dog? A coyote? A fox? Perhaps a hybrid? Even wildlife experts are unsure what type of canine a Pennsylvania woman rescued from the cold, but a DNA test should soon provide the answers soon. According to Clickorlando.com, when Christina Eyth saw paw prints outside her door and...
ohmymag.co.uk

The world’s loneliest dog needs a home

Pluto was rescued from a Romanian death shelter when he was just four days old, and he'll die in the centre if no one intervenes. The world's most undesired dog has been in a Romanian rescue centre for 11 years and is still looking for a home. Pluto, the sweet youngster, was rescued from a kill shelter after his mother and siblings were adopted.
