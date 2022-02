Tonight on The Bachelor episode 5, you are going to see a showdown that is weeks in the making — at least from Shanae’s part. From the moment she started stirring up some trouble in the house, it’s been clear that eventually, she would be thrown onto that two-on-one date. This is the same thing that we’ve seen so many villains be a part of in the past, and we tend to think producers wanted her around for that very reason. If Clayton does send her home on the two-on-one, it makes for a big moment that a LOT of people are going to talk about after the fact.

