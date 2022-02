The federal trial for the three former police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights has been put on hold after one of the defendants tested positive for Covid-19.US District Judge Paul Magnuson announced on Wednesday morning that he was postponing the trial until at least Monday following the diagnosis.The judge did not reveal which of the three former Minneapolis police officers - Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane - had contracted the virus but Mr Lane was absent from the courtroom that morning.The other two defendants were present for the announcement. It is also unclear...

