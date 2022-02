Virginia’s plight of crumbling school buildings – more than half of them are at least a half-century old – has been well-documented. The problem isn’t new, either. A General Assembly commission studying public school construction and modernization, in a report last year, said the total replacement cost for the 1,000-plus buildings over 50 years old […] The post If it won’t help, the legislature should get out of the way on school construction appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO