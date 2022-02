It’s been confirmed for a little while now that Daphne will be returning to Bridgerton season 2, even if Simon is not. There’s been so much news out there already about Rege-Jean Page’s departure from the series, so we don’t want to spend some large amount of time diving into that further here. Instead, we want to adjust our focus slightly in the direction of something else. What is Daphne’s story going to be without him? Phoebe Dyvenor still has a role to play in the story now, especially as Daphne tries to help her brother Anathony find the perfect person. We would imagine that Simon will be mentioned, even he is not a direct part of the story.

