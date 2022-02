Coming into this game, both teams wanted to solidify their at-large chances for the NCAA tournament. This game wouldn’t hurt either team drastically as it would qualify as a Quad 1 loss. Boise State was coming off of a win against UNLV while Colorado State had beaten Fresno State by double digits in their previous contest. This was a battle of Mountain West contenders, and it did not disappoint as the Rams escaped with a win in overtime 77-74.

BOISE, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO