GPL preview: Legon Cities ready to 'die' for Valentine's Day points

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegon Cities FC are aiming for the three points to end the first round of the Premier League on a high when clash with King Faisal at the El-Wak Stadium today. Cities have improved in recent matches - having lost only once in their last five league games (drawn two, won...

Reuters

Ronaldo breaks goal drought as United defeat Brighton

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought to score Manchester United's opener in a 2-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion that lifted them into the Premier League's top four on Tuesday. Ronaldo, without a goal since December and dropped to the bench by interim...
primenewsghana.com

Ghana Premier League matchday 17 wrap: Kotoko too hot to handle, misfiring Hearts of Oak draw in Tamale

Champions Accra Hearts of Oak were held by Real Tamale United in a scoreless draw on Match Day 17 of the Ghana Premier League at the Tamale Sports Stadium. The Phobians who have a game in hand were hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Great Olympics having dropped to the 7th spot in the course of the week. Hearts were reduced to 10-men in the 82nd minute after Caleb Amankwah was sent off following a second yellow card.
Person
Maxwell Konadu
primenewsghana.com

Profile of referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe appointed to officiate Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko Super Clash

The Ghana Football Association has tasked Rustum Gameli Senorgbe to officiate the top liner between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday. He will be assisted by Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah as assistant line one and two respectively while Bashiru Dauda will be the fourth official for the outstanding matchweek 7 fixture on February 20 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
primenewsghana.com

Kotoko's Prosper Narteh admits he would love to be Black Stars coach

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has opened up on his desire to handle the Black Stars in the future when the opportunity arrives and he's available. The former WAFA coach, however, is not willing to leave current side Kotoko at the moment. The Porcupines returned to winning ways over...
primenewsghana.com

UCL: Five star Manchester City win in style against Sporting CP

Manchester City dominated Sporting CP in Lisbon as they put five past the Portuguese outfit to plant one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals. City dominated the first half and broke the deadlock through Riyad Mahrez. The assistant referee had signalled for offside after the Algerian finished off a silky City move from close-range, but the goal was given after an agonising VAR check overturned the decision.
SB Nation

Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United: Skinner’s side fall to late goal

Manchester United conceded a late 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Super League, as they finally picked up their first loss of 2022. Heading into the game against their city rivals, United had the chance to cut the gap between themselves and Chelsea and thereby increase the gap between themselves and the Citizens, who had failed to win their last two league games following a draw against Arsenal and a defeat to Chelsea.
BBC

Listen to Home Turf at Goodison Park

New BBC Sounds podcast Home Turf kicks off with Ellis Platten heading to Everton for a thrilling 3-0 victory against Leeds United. Soaking up the matchday atmosphere, he chats to fans to find out more about what the club means to them and their hopes under new manager Frank Lampard.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo ends goal drought

Follow live reaction from the Premier League as Manchester United returned to winning ways and Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought against 10-man Brighton.Jadon Sancho had the first chance of the match after being slipped in by Ronaldo’s back-heel, only to be denied by Robert Sanchez’s outstretched arm.It was Brighton who had the better of the opening half, however, with David de Gea producing a stunning stop to deny Jakub Moder’s header for the impressive visitors.But the match turned shortly after the restart and in the space of 90 seconds, as Ronaldo fired a brilliant finish past Sanchez to open the scoring and Lewis Dunk was sent off for bringing down Anthony Elanga.Bruno Fernandes added a second to seal the win in stoppage time. The result moves Ralf Rangnick’s side ahead of West Ham and back into the Premier League’s top four, while ending a run of three matches without a win in all competitions.Follow live reaction below:
Shropshire Star

The debrief: Wolves show class and fighting spirit

Write off this Wolves team at your peril. When you think they’re on a downward slope or down and out, they come back fighting again. Following the disappointing loss to Arsenal, Wolves’ Euorpean hopes were not over, but certainly took a blow. Now, with a win over Spurs,...
