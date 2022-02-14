GPL preview: Legon Cities ready to 'die' for Valentine's Day points

Follow live reaction from the Premier League as Manchester United returned to winning ways and Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought against 10-man Brighton.Jadon Sancho had the first chance of the match after being slipped in by Ronaldo’s back-heel, only to be denied by Robert Sanchez’s outstretched arm.It was Brighton who had the better of the opening half, however, with David de Gea producing a stunning stop to deny Jakub Moder’s header for the impressive visitors.But the match turned shortly after the restart and in the space of 90 seconds, as Ronaldo fired a brilliant finish past Sanchez to open the scoring and Lewis Dunk was sent off for bringing down Anthony Elanga.Bruno Fernandes added a second to seal the win in stoppage time. The result moves Ralf Rangnick’s side ahead of West Ham and back into the Premier League’s top four, while ending a run of three matches without a win in all competitions.Follow live reaction below:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO