Each February, physicians and specialists recognize Heart Month and take the opportunity to share important heart health information with patients and the community. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million adults in the United States have heart failure, which is a serious and sometimes fatal condition. Dr. Biswajit Kar and Dr. Igor D. Gregoric explain the differences between a heart attack and heart failure, the causes and symptoms of advanced heart failure and the best treatment options available, including mechanical circulatory support and heart transplantation.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO