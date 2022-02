CADCA’s (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) 32nd National Leadership Forum in Washington DC was January 31-February 3, 2022. CADCA was committed to providing a safe, healthy, and memorable experience where members as a field could convene again in person. The Forum went incredibly well! These gatherings always recharge coalition members to keep up the excellent work in prevention. In addition, youth leader and SJIPC board member Luke Fincher was invited to present at the Forum!

