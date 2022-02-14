ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: guidelines and recommendations

By Vincent C. Smith
In this section, we present Interdisciplinary Guidelines and Recommendations for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Discharge Preparation and Transition Planning. The foundation for these guidelines and recommendations is based on existing literature, practice, available policy statements, and expert opinions. These guidelines and recommendations are divided into the following sections: Basic Information,...

MedicalXpress

Guidelines issued for managing critically ill pediatric patients

(HealthDay)—In 2022 clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society of Critical Care Medicine and published in the February issue of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, recommendations are presented for the management of critically ill pediatric patients. Heidi A.B. Smith, M.D., from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Home care CEO encourages discharge planning

Discharging patients from hospitals and rehab facilities has become “messy” as a result of staffing shortages and COVID-19. The CEO of Cura for Care is encouraging better organization and coordination between health care providers. “Everybody is trying to do the right thing, but sometimes there’s a lack of...
Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
Antihistamines show promise in treating long COVID-19 symptoms

Antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 that impair daily functioning. That’s the conclusion of a case report on the experiences of two such patients co-authored by nursing scholars at the University of California, Irvine. The effects of...
Baby discharged after 4 months in Mercy NICU

Bevon Campbell III spent many holidays with his Mercy Hospital family: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve/Day. Today, after spending over four months (133 days) in Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Bevon went home just in time for Valentine's Day with his true loves: his mom and dad.
Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
Feeling dizzy when you stand up? Simple muscle techniques can effectively manage symptoms

Feeling lightheaded upon standing up due to initial orthostatic hypotension (IOH), or a transient decrease in blood pressure and increase in heart rate, is a common but poorly understood condition. A new study offers two simple cost- and drug-free techniques to effectively manage symptoms of IOH and improve quality of life by activating lower body muscle before or after standing. The research appears in Heart Rhythm, the official journal of the Heart Rhythm Society, the Cardiac Electrophysiology Society, and the Pediatric & Congenital Electrophysiology Society.
