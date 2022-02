APIDA 101 offers a space for Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American-identifying students to connect and learn more about their identities. The six-session program, which began virtually Feb. 3 and will continue through March 3, is offered each quarter by Multicultural Student Affairs. The program focuses on allowing APIDA students to learn more about the history of their community in the U.S. and reflect on the issues that continue to affect them today.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO