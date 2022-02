COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Miami forward Chase Gresock was named NCHC Forward of the Week, the conference announced today. Gresock dished out three assists Friday night and scored two goals Saturday night to help the RedHawks to a weekend sweep over No. 18 Omaha. After missing 11 of the previous 13 games, Gresock returned to the Miami lineup and made an immediate impact. He recorded a season-high seven shots on goal Friday and followed that up with six more Saturday, posting a plus-minus of +2 both nights. Gresock sealed Miami's first home sweep since February 2020 with an empty-net goal with 11 seconds remaining Saturday.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO