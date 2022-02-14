Olivia Weinel, Shenandoah, Sr., Forward

Anthony, a senior from Arnold, Md., picks up his third weekly award of the season after averaging 28.5 points and 7.0 assists while shooting 69.0-percent from the field to lead nationally top-ranked Randolph-Macon to a pair of ODAC victories. Anthony opened with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting in an 81-50 win at Bridgewater. He buried 5-of-8 from downtown and pulled down four rebounds to go with eight assists and four steals. He turned up the output and efficiency in just 27 minutes against Shenandoah as he matched his career-high with 32 points in the Yellow Jackets' 102-60 triumph. He was 10-of-14 from the field including 8-of-11 from beyond the arc. He was also 4-of-4 at the line while dishing out six assists and snaring a rebound. Anthony has now scored 1,813 points to rank third in R-MC history. He increased is ODAC record assists total to 712 helpers, which is second in program history. For the season, Anthony is fifth in the ODAC in scoring (18.4) and total points (386). He leads the league in assists (150) and is second in three-pointers made (58-of-135) and foul shooting (86.3% - 44-of-51). He is fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.5) and fifth in steals (38). Randolph-Macon has now won 18 straight games with a one-point overtime loss at CNU on November 28 serving as the Yellow Jackets lone blemish since a 64-54 loss at Guilford in the regular season finale on February 22, 2020.

