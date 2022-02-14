ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Olivia Weinel, Shenandoah, Sr., Forward

odaconline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeinel, a senior from Mount Airy, Md., picks up her second weekly award of the season after helping Shenandoah to a 3-1 week. She averaged 14.5 points and shot 49.0-percent from the field over the four outings. She opened with 10 points and four rebounds in a 74-43 non-conference win at...

odaconline.com

WRAL News

Here are the HighSchoolOT basketball rankings heading into conference tournaments

Green Level 21-3 Cardinal Gibbons 20-2 *North Pitt's on-court record is 19-4, it has forfeited three wins. West Girls Basketball: The top eight teams are the same, but after that we have some major shifting. Southwest Guilford, Mountain Heritage, Marvin Ridge, and East Lincoln are out, replaced by Victory Christian Center, Alexander Central, Watauga, and T.W. Andrews. It's the first time T.W. Andrews has been ranked by HSOT in any sport since we started ranking the West in 2019-20.
RALEIGH, NC
Winchester Star

Shenandoah University mourns slain Bridgewater College officer

WINCHESTER — While working as a Shenandoah University campus security officer from 2012-18, Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson went out of his way to connect with students. SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said Jefferson would walk the campus rather than drive to be more approachable and visible. He cheered on students at games, made sure to be around at the end of dance rehearsals in case a student wanted an escort to their dorm or vehicle, and memorized upcoming musical theater productions. His personable and approachable style and proactive security initiatives led him to receive a James B. Wilkins Award in 2017.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
valleynewstoday.com

Shenandoah's Scamman places 3rd at district wrestling

GLENWOOD – Shenandoah freshman Cole Scamman won a match at the Class 2A District 2 Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, at Glenwood High School. Scamman’s win came in the third-place consolation match and gave him a wrestleback opportunity for a chance to go state, but Scamman lost by fall, ending his season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
odaconline.com

Buzz Anthony, Randolph-Macon, Sr., Guard

Anthony, a senior from Arnold, Md., picks up his third weekly award of the season after averaging 28.5 points and 7.0 assists while shooting 69.0-percent from the field to lead nationally top-ranked Randolph-Macon to a pair of ODAC victories. Anthony opened with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting in an 81-50 win at Bridgewater. He buried 5-of-8 from downtown and pulled down four rebounds to go with eight assists and four steals. He turned up the output and efficiency in just 27 minutes against Shenandoah as he matched his career-high with 32 points in the Yellow Jackets' 102-60 triumph. He was 10-of-14 from the field including 8-of-11 from beyond the arc. He was also 4-of-4 at the line while dishing out six assists and snaring a rebound. Anthony has now scored 1,813 points to rank third in R-MC history. He increased is ODAC record assists total to 712 helpers, which is second in program history. For the season, Anthony is fifth in the ODAC in scoring (18.4) and total points (386). He leads the league in assists (150) and is second in three-pointers made (58-of-135) and foul shooting (86.3% - 44-of-51). He is fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.5) and fifth in steals (38). Randolph-Macon has now won 18 straight games with a one-point overtime loss at CNU on November 28 serving as the Yellow Jackets lone blemish since a 64-54 loss at Guilford in the regular season finale on February 22, 2020.
BASKETBALL
odaconline.com

ODAC Athletes of the Week | Basketball, Men's Lacrosse

FOREST, Va. --- Men's lacrosse is the first spring sport to feature in a weekly release this season as it joins basketball in reporting for Week 24. Seven lax teams were in action over the weekend with some strong performances the continued high quality we have come to expect from basketball. Those earning ODAC Athlete of the Week awards for Monday, February 14, include (pictured from left): Olivia Weinel from Shenandoah women's basketball, Gage Turner from Randolph-Macon men's lacrosse, and Buzz Anthony from R-MC men's basketball.
TENNIS
odaconline.com

Joe O'Connor, Washington and Lee, Sr., Pole Vault

O'Connor, a senior from Henrico, Va., etched his name in the ODAC records in the pole vault, an event record he has been ever so close to snapping since he began competing at Washington and Lee. O'Connor topped a field of 14 competitors in the event at the VMI Winter Classic by becoming the first man in ODAC history to eclipse 5.00 meters (16-4.75) in the indoor poll vault. Only one other competitor has done it outdoors with former Lynchburg standout Andy Rollins holding the outdoor league record at 5.02 meters. O'Connor's mark resets his own W&L program record and eclipses the previous ODAC benchmark of 4.90 meters set by Lynchburg's James Bell in 2009. O'Connor is now tied for fourth in NCAA Division III in the event.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Daily News-Record

Shenandoah University Community Mourns Jefferson's Death From Afar

WINCHESTER — Bridgewater College campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson was remembered as big man with a big heart by former colleagues at Shenandoah University who watched a livestream video of his funeral on Wednesday. Jefferson, who was fatally shot along with Bridgewater campus police officer John...
WINCHESTER, VA
odaconline.com

ODAC Announces All-ODAC Swimming Awards

FOREST, Va. --- Coming off a successful return to the Greensboro Aquatic Center for the ODAC Swimming Championships, the conference announces its full slate of All-ODAC Swimming Awards. Swimming All-ODAC awards are generated from competition at the ODAC championships. Only individual events are considered when creating the honors lists. Those...
SWIMMING & SURFING
wsvaonline.com

Bridgewater MBB loses at Shenandoah, 84-74

The Bridgewater men’s basketball team lost on Wednesday night at Shenandoah, 84-74. BC drops to 9-15 this season and 5-10 in the ODAC. Shod Smith had a big night for the Eagles as he finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Liam Caswell led the way with 20 points, Zach Hatter scored 17 and Alec Topper added 16 points.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Norwalk Reflector

Rams surge past 'Riders in fourth quarter

NEW WASHINGTON — The Western Reserve girls basketball team was unable to make a big second quarter stand in a Division III sectional semifinal matchup against Upper Sandusky. The Roughriders — the No. 8 seed in the Shelby district — lost to the No. 6 Rams by a 45-42...
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo girls advance in conference basketball tourney

The Manteo High school girls basketball team advanced in its conference tournament with a 59-52 win over Edenton on Feb. 15. Manteo was led by Erika Bailey with 23 points and Jill Leary with 14 points. The team plays again Wednesday at 5:30 at Hertford County. The Manteo boys were...
MANTEO, NC
kmaland.com

Shenandoah's Herr reflects on remarkable Hawkeye Ten performance

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah bowler Treye Herr had a Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament to remember on Friday. The senior claimed the individual title and bowled his first-ever perfect game in the process. "It's pretty special to me," Herr said. "I've been wanting to do that for a while." Herr's perfect game...
SHENANDOAH, IA
valleynewstoday.com

Shenandoah boys bowling headed back to state tournament

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah boys bowling team rolled a 200 or better in four of their final five baker games Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a Class 1A state qualifying bowling tournament in Shenandoah to roll a 15-game total of 2,801 and advance to the state team bowling tournament. Additionally,...
SHENANDOAH, IA
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan boys, girls lose at Richlands to end regular season in basketball

RICHLANDS — Croatan basketball teams wrapped up their regular season on the road Friday, the boys losing at Richlands 71-52, while the girls fell 52-37. The Cougar boys slipped to 1-18 overall 1-9 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the loss. The team tied Dixon for the fifth-place spot in the conference. Richlands placed fourth with a 4-6 mark, 11-13 overall.
RICHLANDS, NC
Norwalk Reflector

Big second half leads Flames past South Central

OLIVESBURG — The South Central girls basketball team nearly turned the tables in a third meeting. The Trojans were facing Mansfield Christian for a third time this season in a Division IV sectional semifinal Wednesday night at Crestview High School. The No. 8 seed in the Willard district, the...
MANSFIELD, OH

