ODAC Athletes of the Week | Basketball, Men's Lacrosse

Weinel, a senior from Mount Airy, Md., picks up her second weekly award of the season after helping Shenandoah to a 3-1 week. She averaged 14.5 points and shot 49.0-percent from the field over the four outings. She opened with 10 points and four rebounds in a 74-43 non-conference win at Hood College. She was 4-of-9 from the field and canned both her foul shots. She also dished out a pair of assists. Weinel then notched a season-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting in a late 56-55 loss at Randolph-Macon. She added five rebounds to go with two assists and a blocked shot. Shenandoah rebounded with a 65-52 victory at Lynchburg. Weinel dropped in 12 points to go with a half-dozen rebounds, three assists, and a pair of blocked shots. She capped her week with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting in a 70-50 triumph at Guilford. She went 3-of-3 from the stripe and chipped in a rebound and a steal. For the season, Weinel is averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She is second in the ODAC in field goals made (116-of-238), fifth in total points (273), and sixth in field goal shooting (.487). Shenandoah has won 10 of its last 11 games played.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO