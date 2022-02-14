ODAC Athletes of the Week | Basketball, Men's Lacrosse

Sparks, a senior from Canton, Conn., put his name on a pair of ODAC records after a stellar showing at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University. Sparks finished 70th overall in an all Division's field of competitors in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:15.57. That time and his converted time (for ODAC and NCAA rankings) of 8:21.32 both reset the ODAC record in the event, previously established by former Bridgewater standout Luke Sohl at 8:28.71 in 2014. That converted time tops the ODAC seasonal chart and ranks 17th in NCAA Division III. Sparks also joined his teammates in crushing the ODAC distance medley relay standard. Sparks, who ran the lead-off leg, was joined by Kyle Lauffenberger, Tor Hotung-Davidsen, and Sam Llaneza in finishing seventh overall at 9:55.08. That mark and the squad's converted time of 10:03.18 both eclipse the former league record of 10:04.07 set by Bridgewater in 2015. That time is #1 in the ODAC and slots seventh in the country.
