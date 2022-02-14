ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODAC Athletes of the Week | Basketball, Men's Lacrosse

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST, Va. --- Men's lacrosse is the first spring sport to feature in a weekly release this season as it joins basketball in reporting for Week 24. Seven lax teams were in action over the weekend with some strong performances the continued high quality we have come to expect from basketball....

thehendersonnews.com

Local girls’ basketball teams celebrate Senior Night

Both the Henderson Lady Lions and the Tatum Lady Eagles celebrated their senior players during their Senior Night games. The Lady Lions honored their six senior players during Monday’s home game against Kilgore. Originally scheduled for Thursday, this game was rescheduled due to severe weather and HISD’s school closure.
HENDERSON, TX
Newberry Observer

Men’s lacrosse opens with a win

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team opened the season with a 15-3 road win over the Young Harris Mountain Lions on Feb. 9. The Wolves started their season with a win for the third-straight time in program history. The season opener saw nine different Wolves...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Warriors clip New Albany, Ripley to win Division Tourney

The Pontotoc Lady Warriors continued their quest to repeat as 4A State Champions on Feb. 10 by starting their playoff run with a firm 69-43 win over New Albany in the 2-4A Division Tournament. Pontotoc hosted the tourney and, as the One Seed, the Women of the Tribe got a...
NEW ALBANY, MS
jerryratcliffe.com

Men’s Lacrosse: Nunes named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Virginia first-year goalie Matthew Nunes has been named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Week. Nunes posted 16 saves in the Cavaliers’ 11-10 win over High Point on Sunday (Feb. 13). His 16 saves against the Panthers, including seven in the opening period, are a season high and tied for the most by any ACC player so far this season. Nunes produced two critical saves with under 2:15 to play, both of which occurred while Virginia clung to a one-goal lead. His final save of the day came with 20 seconds remaining after High Point fired a high-bouncing shot in transition from the just above the crease. Nunes deflected the ball with his stick and the Cavaliers were awarded possession to effectively seal the victory for UVA.
SPORTS
odaconline.com

Olivia Weinel, Shenandoah, Sr., Forward

Weinel, a senior from Mount Airy, Md., picks up her second weekly award of the season after helping Shenandoah to a 3-1 week. She averaged 14.5 points and shot 49.0-percent from the field over the four outings. She opened with 10 points and four rebounds in a 74-43 non-conference win at Hood College. She was 4-of-9 from the field and canned both her foul shots. She also dished out a pair of assists. Weinel then notched a season-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting in a late 56-55 loss at Randolph-Macon. She added five rebounds to go with two assists and a blocked shot. Shenandoah rebounded with a 65-52 victory at Lynchburg. Weinel dropped in 12 points to go with a half-dozen rebounds, three assists, and a pair of blocked shots. She capped her week with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting in a 70-50 triumph at Guilford. She went 3-of-3 from the stripe and chipped in a rebound and a steal. For the season, Weinel is averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She is second in the ODAC in field goals made (116-of-238), fifth in total points (273), and sixth in field goal shooting (.487). Shenandoah has won 10 of its last 11 games played.
BASKETBALL
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball is victorious over Hebron 66-51

On Friday February 11th, the Boys Varsity Basketball Team traveled to Hebron to take on the Hawks. Hebron is typically a difficult place for the Kougars to play but this time, it seemed like KV was starting to get back to its ways of earlier in the year on offense and settled into a nice rhythm all night long.
HEBRON, IN
odaconline.com

Joe O'Connor, Washington and Lee, Sr., Pole Vault

O'Connor, a senior from Henrico, Va., etched his name in the ODAC records in the pole vault, an event record he has been ever so close to snapping since he began competing at Washington and Lee. O'Connor topped a field of 14 competitors in the event at the VMI Winter Classic by becoming the first man in ODAC history to eclipse 5.00 meters (16-4.75) in the indoor poll vault. Only one other competitor has done it outdoors with former Lynchburg standout Andy Rollins holding the outdoor league record at 5.02 meters. O'Connor's mark resets his own W&L program record and eclipses the previous ODAC benchmark of 4.90 meters set by Lynchburg's James Bell in 2009. O'Connor is now tied for fourth in NCAA Division III in the event.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pointskyhawks.com

Women’s basketball wins final road game of the season

GRAYSON, Ky. (Feb. 14, 2022) — The Point University women's basketball team traveled to Kentucky Christian University on Monday, and defeated the Knights 79-67. "Today's win was the best 'away' team victory of the season," Head Coach Tory Wooley said. "We were sharp offensively and Marta did an outstanding job orchestrating our offense. Shey dominated the interior on both sides of the ball while Marta, Hannah and Nicole did and outstanding job knocking down shots as we shot 43% from the three-point arc."
WEST POINT, GA
hurstathletics.com

Slow Start Dooms Women’s Basketball at Clarion

Clarion, Pa.—Shaking off the rust after a bye weekend, the Mercyhurst Women's Basketball team got off to a slow start that they couldn't overcome in Monday's 72-55 loss at Clarion. How it Happened. Clarion got off to an early lead with a hot start, forcing Mercyhurst to use their...
CLARION, PA
odaconline.com

Max Spark, Lynchburg, Sr., Distance

Sparks, a senior from Canton, Conn., put his name on a pair of ODAC records after a stellar showing at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University. Sparks finished 70th overall in an all Division's field of competitors in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:15.57. That time and his converted time (for ODAC and NCAA rankings) of 8:21.32 both reset the ODAC record in the event, previously established by former Bridgewater standout Luke Sohl at 8:28.71 in 2014. That converted time tops the ODAC seasonal chart and ranks 17th in NCAA Division III. Sparks also joined his teammates in crushing the ODAC distance medley relay standard. Sparks, who ran the lead-off leg, was joined by Kyle Lauffenberger, Tor Hotung-Davidsen, and Sam Llaneza in finishing seventh overall at 9:55.08. That mark and the squad's converted time of 10:03.18 both eclipse the former league record of 10:04.07 set by Bridgewater in 2015. That time is #1 in the ODAC and slots seventh in the country.
LYNCHBURG, VA
clarionsportszone.com

Bobcats Down Falcons In KSAC Basketball Matchup

The Clarion Area Bobcats hosted the A-C Valley Falcons in a KSAC Girls’ Basketball contest, on Tuesday (February 15th) and came away with a 57-29 win. Three Bobcats finished in double-figures, led by Noel Anthony’s 16 points, which included four 3-point baskets. Joining Noel in double digits were Becca Ketner with 14 and Payton Simko with ten.
CLARION, PA
odaconline.com

Kaitlin Measell, Shenandoah, So., Jumps/Sprints

Measell, a sophomore from Greencastle, Pa., competed in three events at the VMI Classic and went to the top of the ODAC charts in one of those disciplines. Measell set a personal collegiate indoor-best and snapped the Shenandoah record in the long jump by placing seventh overall at 5.45 meters (17-10.75). That leap is #1 in the ODAC and ranks 30th in NCAA Division III. Measell competed twice on the track, placing 26th in the 60-meter dash at 8.24 seconds and 26th in the 200-meter dash in 27.30 seconds.
GREENCASTLE, PA
vicksburgnews.com

Major Prep boy’s basketball results

Major Prep boy’s basketball teams played at the YMCA on Thursday and Friday. The Vikings got a 27-13 win over the Bobcats where Tristan Jamison scored 17 points followed by Doss Morgan who scored 10. Nick Lee put up nine for the Bobcats and Trystan Fuller added four points.
VICKSBURG, MS
Albany Herald

No. 10 Dougherty defeats Bainbridge for Region 1-AAAA girls basketball title

ALBANY — The No. 10-ranked Dougherty Lady Trojans came from behind in the second half Tuesday night to defeat the Bainbridge Lady Bearcats 37-25 to claim the Region 1-AAAA girls basketball championship in front of a full house at Dougherty High School. Senior point guard Kaylin Thompson scored on...
ALBANY, GA
Northern Virginia Daily

Prep roundup: Skyline boys knock off Warren County in boys basketball

Skyline's boys basketball team defeated cross-town rival Warren County, 76-55, in Class 3 Northwestern District action on Monday at Warren County. The Hawks (14-7, 6-3 Class 3 Northwestern) were able to bounce back after a 63-61 loss to Meridian last week. Skyline has won four of its last five and six of its last eight games.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball falls to Rensselaer Central 54 – 44

The Kougars lost an OT battle with county rival Rensselaer on Tuesday night. Jones and Kistler led the way with 9 points each. LaLonde and Anderson added 7 points as well. Ehrhardt chipped in with 5. Deardorff put up 4 points and Sampson rounded out scoring with 3 points for the Kats. KV hosts Hanover Central on Saturday for a bounce-back game.
RENSSELAER, IN

