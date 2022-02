CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is looking forward to hearing from President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee as well as meeting the person. Biden will nominate someone to replace Justice Stephen Breyer later this month. Breyer announced his retirement from the Supreme Court on Jan. 27, in which he will bring his 28 years with the high court to a close when the current term concludes.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO