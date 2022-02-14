ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ali Wong: Don Wong

tvinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comic reveals how she feels about single people, the challenges of...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

‘Don Wong’: Get a First Look at Ali Wong’s New Netflix Special (VIDEO)

Don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on Valentine’s Day this year? Netflix has you covered for a fun night at home with the premiere of comedian Ali Wong’s latest stand-up special Ali Wong: Don Wong, which premieres on Monday, February 14. “Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ali reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people,” states the special’s description.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Watch the Behind-the-Scenes Trailer for Ali Wong’s New Special Don Wong

As Valentine’s Day fast approaches, so does comedian Ali Wong’s third Netflix special, Don Wong, which was filmed in November 2021 but comes out on February 14. The streaming giant has released a trailer for the hour-long set, with a behind-the-scenes look at Wong’s preparation for the special.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Ali Wong: Don Wong' trailer shows comedian prep for show

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new special Ali Wong: Don Wong. The streaming service shared a trailer for the standup comedy special Thursday featuring actress and comedian Ali Wong. The preview shows Wong, 39, prep for her show backstage. Wong shows off her Crocs...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Stamford Advocate

David Duchovny, Ron Livingston Board Inheritance Battle Comedy ‘The Estate’ (EXCLUSIVE)

David Duchovny (“Californication”) and Ron Livingston (“A Million Little Things”) round out the cast of Signature Films’ inheritance battle comedy “The Estate.”. The actors join a star-studded cast that includes leads Toni Collette and Anna Faris, alongside Kathleen Turner, Rosemary DeWitt and Keyla Monterroso. Production is currently underway in New Orleans.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

David Lynch Joins Cast of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Fabelmans” will mark the first collaboration between Lynch and Spielberg, both seminal directorial talents that emerged in the 1970’s. Lynch has accumulated a celebrated body of work over the course of his filmmaking career, drawing acclaim for directing films such as “Mulholland Drive,” “Eraserhead,” “Blue Velvet,” “The Straight Story” and “Lost Highway.” His 1980 historical drama “The Elephant Man” received eight Oscar nominations, including one for Lynch’s directing, while his crime romance “Wild at Heart” won the Palme d’Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival. Lynch received Oscar nominations for best director for “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive.” His most recent feature, “Inland Empire,” was released in 2006, inspiring praise from critics groups.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Marry Me (2022)

A pop superstar marries a complete stranger after finding out about her fiance’s cheating ways. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, romantic comedies are all the rage this weekend. The highest profile may be this pairing of Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson as a pop star who pops the title question to an average-joe complete stranger (Wilson) when she learns that her equally famous fiancé (Maluma) has been cheating on her. Expect complications before the happily-ever-after.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Wong
tvinsider.com

‘State of the Union,’ Newlywed Game on ‘Price Is Right,’ Ali Wong on Netflix, Downhill Skiing at the Olympics

Happy Valentine’s Day! Veteran actors Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson shine in a second season of State of the Union, a bittersweet romantic dramedy unfolding in 10-minute chapters. This Is Us star Justin Hartley and his new bride play alongside other newlyweds in a prime-time Valentine’s edition of The Price Is Right. Comedian Ali Wong riffs on romance in her third stand-up special for Netflix. Thrills and spills await viewers of NBC’s live coverage of Women’s Downhill Alpine Skiing at the Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
EW.com

Pretty, pretty, pretty good Larry David documentary to premiere on HBO

Larry David hive, rejoice: A two-part documentary about the award-winning comedian is set to debut on HBO and HBO Max on March 1. The Larry David Story, which will air back-to-back, will chronicle David's illustrious, decades-spanning career as a comedian, actor, writer, director, and television producer, looking back at his early days as "an unfunny Brooklyn kid" to becoming "America's favorite misanthrope."
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Count Basie Theater
thenerdstash.com

Regina King Opens Up About Passing of Son, Ian Alexander Jr.

Watchmen and If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King announces the passing of her only son, Ian Alexander Jr. His passing comes after the release of his track “Green Eyes,” where his mother promoted the song to his followers. The note of death has been reported as a suicide by People. Ian Alexander Jr. was born on January 19, 1996. He had just celebrated his 26th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

The Thing About Pam Trailer: See Renée Zellweger's Major Transformation in NBC's True-Crime Miniseries

You might just do a double-take at Renée Zellweger‘s transformation into Pam Hupp, as seen in the first trailer for NBC’s limited series The Thing About Pam. Premiering Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c, and spanning six episodes, The Thing About Pam chronicles the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Though Betsy’s husband, Russ, was initially convicted, that verdict was later overturned, and Betsy’s death set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Hupp. In the trailer embedded above, Zellweger’s Pam casts as much suspicion as possible on Russ after Betsy’s death, though other key players in the case seem appropriately...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Meadow & AJ Reunite in ‘Sopranos’-Themed Chevy Super Bowl Spot (VIDEO)

Chevrolet woke up this morning and chose nostalgia for its Super Bowl LVI ad as the company paid homage to one of TV’s most iconic series: The Sopranos. Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler reprise their roles as Meadow and AJ Soprano in the Big Game spot for Chevrolet’s first-ever all-electric Chevy Silverado. The ad plays out much like the opening title sequence of HBO‘s late ’90s/early ’00s which originally featured James Gandolfini‘s Tony Soprano driving into New Jersey.
ENTERTAINMENT
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy