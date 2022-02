Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse notched its second straight road win of the season against Pittsburgh on Sunday, which was once again fueled by Teisha Hyman. The Orange overcame deficits as large as 13 points to beat the Panthers and move within one game of .500. While they finished the game with their lowest 3-point shooting percentage of the season (10%) and allowed 44 points in the paint to a bottom-dwelling Atlantic Coast Conference team, the Orange went to the free-throw line 28 times and missed just three attempts.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO