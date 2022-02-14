ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TDN Fantasy: Recapping the Rams Super Bowl Win

By TDN Fantasy The Draft Network
Cover picture for the articleIt was the final game of the 2021/22 season and it was filled with all the drama we grew...

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high as the new team to beat in the NFL after their thrilling Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams’ lethal combination of depth and talent on both sides of the ball is what sealed the win for them. While All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp put forth an outstanding performance with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, to come away with Super Bowl MVP honors, the prestigious award actually should have gone to defensive standout Aaron Donald.
Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
Right from the onset, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay knew wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be key to their victory in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. The Rams quarterback revealed after their massive win that Sean McVay kept calling plays for Kupp. Sure enough, it was the right decision. The 28-year-old NFL Offensive Player of the Year came up big for the Rams, making the critical touchdown that sealed the trophy for the squad.
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. Los Angeles trailed 20-16 with just under two minutes remaining. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford knew where to go. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP afterward. Kupp had a surprising reaction to winning...
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
Los Angeles Rams star and Super Bowl champion Cooper Kupp just wrapped up the best single-season from wide receiver in NFL history. Kupp followed up a historic triple-crown winning season with a Super Bowl victory and a Super Bowl MVP trophy to go with it. In the aftermath of the team’s playoff run, fans have begun to declare Kupp’s performance in the postseason as the greatest showing by a wide receiver in NFL playoff history, surpassing the 2008 run from Larry Fitzgerald with the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald has since addressed Kupp’s dominant run to the Super Bowl, and had one blunt admission about a key difference between the two, via Kent Somers.
Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has been getting bigger and bigger roles with the network since joining the Worldwide Leader in Sports four years ago. But it appears his time with the network could be winding down. According to OutKick, Orlovsky’s contract with ESPN is expiring in the next few...
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
