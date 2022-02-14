ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

SDSU professor’s lab contributes to gene mutation discovery

sdstate.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA discovery more than 20 years in the making has turned the dogma that gene mutations occur randomly on its head. An international team of researchers found that the distribution of mutations is skewed toward areas of the genome that are less likely to cause harm and more likely to benefit...

www.sdstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
stetson.edu

Professor Lynn Kee receives $300K NSF grant to teach gene editing

Inside the Sage Hall Science Center, students soon will work in a lab with microscopes and needles to alter a strand of DNA in butterfly eggs. The students will use CRISPR gene-editing technology this semester to change the color of butterfly wings from orange and brown scales to black scales — with one simple cut.
DELAND, FL
Princeton University

How the Princeton Plasma Physics Lab contributed to the new world record in clean fusion energy

Research by scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) has played a supporting role in the recent major advance in the production of fusion power at the Joint European Torus (JET) in the United Kingdom. In the recently disclosed breakthrough by the EUROfusion research consortium that contributes to JET, the largest and most powerful tokamak fusion facility in current use set an historic record in the production of experimental fusion energy.
PRINCETON, NJ
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers uncover novel links to mutations associated with Parkinson’s disease

A new study by a Yale-led research team has discovered that disrupting the trafficking of a protein known as ATG-9 further inhibits the cellular degradation pathway known as autophagy. Researchers from Yale and Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center investigated the localization of the autophagy protein ATG-9 in neurons, and...
CANCER
ucsf.edu

UCSF Gene Therapy for Deadly Mutation Fast-Tracked for FDA Review

The parents of children born with a rare and deadly condition have new reason for hope, with a new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fast-track review for a gene therapy developed by researchers at UC San Francisco. The disease, Artemis-SCID, is a severe form of immunodeficiency caused by mutations in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookings, SD
MedicalXpress

Behind a good mutation: How a gene variant protects against Alzheimer's

While the word "mutation" may conjure up alarming notions, a mutation in brain immune cells serves a positive role in protecting people against Alzheimer's disease. Now University of California, Irvine biologists have discovered the mechanisms behind this crucial process. Their paper appears in the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia. The investigation...
SCIENCE
Newswise

NUS discovery: Butterfly eyespots reuse gene regulatory network that patterns antennae, legs and wings

Newswise — Eyespots, the circular markings of contrasting colours found on the wings of many butterfly species, are used by these fluttering creatures to intimidate or distract predators. A team of scientists led by Professor Antónia Monteiro from the National University of Singapore (NUS) conducted a research study to better understand the evolutionary origins of these eyespots, and they discovered that eyespots appear to have derived from the recruitment of a complex network of genes that was already operating in the body of the butterflies to build antennae, legs, and even wings.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Human CD34 very small embryonic-like stem cells can give rise to endothelial colony-forming cells with a multistep differentiation strategy using UM171 and nicotinamide acid

Endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs) are now the consensus endothelial progenitor cells subtype with vasculogenic potential [1]. Ontogeny of ECFCs are still a matter of debate. Human very small embryonic-like stem cells (VSELs) are small dormant stem cells with properties of self-renewal and multipotential ability to differentiate in the three-germ layers [2]. We previously described that human VSELs from bone marrow are able to give rise to vessel formation in vivo [3] and several independent groups confirmed our data with human, mouse or rat VSELs [4]. Thus, we believe that ECFCs could originate from VSELs. To develop a source of ECFC-like cells for vascular repair, the use of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) and embryonic stem cells (ESCs) has been investigated [5]. However, some significant molecular and functional differences have been observed between iPS-derived ESCs and primary ESCs. Beside low expression of NOS3 and retention of Oct4 and Klf4 expression in iPS-ESCs, these cells do not cluster properly with primary ESCs and posses immature mitochondria [5].
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Mutations#Sdsu#Gene Family#University Of California#State University#Arabidopsis#Nature
MedicalXpress

Proportion of mutations in cellular protein drives neurodegeneration

Tubulinopathies are a group of rare developmental and degenerative diseases that primarily affect the nervous system. While research has linked genetic mutations with these diseases, it's less clear how these mutations specifically affect cells and trigger dysfunctions. In a new study, Yale scientists identify one particular genetic mutation that impairs...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vein to artery: the first arteriogenesis in the mammalian embryo

You have full access to this article via your institution. Dissecting how endothelial cells in vasculature acquire arterial characteristics is critical to understanding of arteriogenesis, but the origin of arterial endothelial cells and the arteriogenesis largely remain unknown. In a recent study from Cell Research , Hou et al. present compelling evidence of early and widespread vein-to-artery cell fate conversion in developing embryos using single-cell transcriptomic analysis and lineage tracing with a newly developed venous Cre line.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Second level of information on genome found using classical phylogenetic methods

Genetic information is stored in DNA as a sequence of specific base pairings. This is passed on largely unchanged from one generation to the next. But how is it possible that cells differ so massively in form and function, such as in the blood, nerves, skin or teeth, even though they have all the same genetic material (genome)? This is where "epigenetics" comes into play. This primarily refers to chemical changes in our genome that ultimately influence whether and how a cell can access its genetic material. In other words, epigenetic mechanisms determine when which gene is active or inactive. Among the most important epigenetic changes are DNA methylation and the alteration of specific genome-associated proteins (histones). Such changes are also referred to as the epigenome. In contrast to the genome, the epigenome can be rapidly adjusted in response to changes (e.g., environmental factors). Research on the epigenome therefore focuses on the mechanisms that control the activity of genes without altering the base sequence of DNA.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tumors
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover new spontaneous signaling pathway in the brain

The brain is constantly firing and controlling purposeful action potentials—electronic messages used by neurons to communicate with each other and allow the brain to function. Conversely, the way spontaneous neural communication happens in the brain has been found to make use of a different process. Ege Kavalali, William Stokes Chair in Experimental Therapeutics and chair of pharmacology, and postdoctoral researcher Baris Alten worked with Heidi Hamm, Aileen M. Lange and Annie Mary Lyle Chair of Cardiovascular Research and professor of pharmacology, to discover the mechanism of one of the modulation pathways involved in spontaneous signaling, which has therapeutic potential for several neurological diseases.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Biohybrid Fish Made With Human Cells For Medical Research

Researchers at Harvard and Emory Universities have developed a fully autonomous biohybrid fish from cardiac muscle cells created from human stem cells. The fish is the test bed for research that the scientists hope will eventually lead to the creation of an artificial human heart made from human tissue. The biohybrid fish have a layer of cardiac muscle cells on each side that contract on one side as the other is triggered to stretch creating a swimming motion. The aim is to mimic the mechanics of the human heart to more closely study how human cardiac cells work to also learn more about diseases like arrhythmia.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A microbial compound in the gut leads to anxious behaviors in mice

A Caltech-led team of researchers has discovered that a small-molecule metabolite, produced by bacteria that reside in the mouse gut, can travel to the brain and alter the function of brain cells, leading to increased anxiety in mice. The work helps uncover a molecular explanation for recent observations that gut microbiome changes are associated with complex emotional behaviors.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Discovery of 29 new acne risk genes provides hope for new treatments

A study of the genetics of acne has identified 29 regions of the genome that influence the condition. These genetic insights offer potential new targets for treatment. They may also help clinicians identify individuals at high risk of severe disease. The research, is the largest study of its kind, involving...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy