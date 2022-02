The Colts can save money by trading or releasing starting quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason, and ESPN reported on Super Bowl Sunday that they’re likely to do so. With roughly a month until 2022 free agency begins, The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reports team decision-makers are actually still undecided on whether to keep Wentz for next season, but that they’ve been debating the QB’s future since Indianapolis’ season-ending loss to the Jaguars in Week 18. Team owner Jim Irsay, meanwhile, initiated conversations about possibly moving on, per Keefer, and is willing to eat money to upgrade at the position.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO