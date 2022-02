That’s it. The 2021 NFL season is over as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Now, all teams are looking forward to the 2022 season. As such, we have the first of many-to-come offseason power rankings from the folks over at ESPN. If you thought that the Rams would be the favorite to repeat, you would be wrong. Odds released from various sources have the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills as favorites for Super Bowl LVII. But there is another way to rank the favorites heading into the 2022 season, and that is through unscientific power rankings.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO