Draft Dudes: The 2021/22 Season Has Come To An End

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp's 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season - and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
Just about everyone was roasting Eli Apple following Super Bowl LVI. Everyone that is, except for Cooper Kupp. The Rams wide receiver was named Super Bowl MVP following Los Angeles’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Kupp pulled in eight receptions for...
Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple did a lot of talking against the Kansas City Chiefs after their AFC championship showdown. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman didn’t forget it after Apple’s Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56. The Chiefs wideout sent out two savage...
Erica Donald knows how to throw a Super Bowl celebration!. Erica, who is married to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, welcomed People (the TV Show!) into her home ahead of the championship game Sunday, where she and her "Ramily" got ready to watch Aaron and his teammates take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl.
On the biggest drive of his life, Matthew Stafford didn’t play it safe. He didn’t stray from what has made him great throughout his career, remaining aggressive as the Rams marched down the field for a game-winning touchdown to beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford was...
Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay described Monday's 9 a.m. Super Bowl LVI MVP press conference as "torturous" as he grinned ear to ear. Thankfully, he got to be with one of his favorite people. "It’s the cliché thing you say, but I’m better as...
Good morning and happy Monday, Ravens Flock! The Cincinnati Bengals’ Cinderella run has, I’m happy to report, finally come to an end, as the Los Angeles Rams took down Baltimore’s AFC North rivals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. Matt Stafford led an incredible game-winning drive in the...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth won the Super Bowl in what will likely be the last game of his career. Whitworth was drafted by Cincinnati in 2006, spending 11 seasons in the Queen City before heading to L.A. to play for the Rams. Though he's no longer...
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. Los Angeles trailed 20-16 with just under two minutes remaining. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford knew where to go. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP afterward. Kupp had a surprising reaction to winning...
The Los Angeles Rams achieved their greatest success after winning the Super Bowl match against the Cincinnati Bengals. After the match, it was clear how much this meant to the LA Rams, and the players could not describe the happiness they feel. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is...
Right from the onset, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay knew wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be key to their victory in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. The Rams quarterback revealed after their massive win that Sean McVay kept calling plays for Kupp. Sure enough, it was the right decision. The 28-year-old NFL Offensive Player of the Year came up big for the Rams, making the critical touchdown that sealed the trophy for the squad.
Sean McVay, fresh off his Super Bowl win on Sunday, isn't ready to talk about his future as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams quite yet. On Monday, hours after the Rams sealed their 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times asked McVay whether he would return to coach the Rams next year. His answer didn't exactly inspire confidence.
The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
