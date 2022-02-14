Will Google ever slow down, the TV measurement wars, and CTV viewability challenges

Google once used the slogan "don't be evil" to distinguish itself from its competitors, but now a growing number of pro-privacy startups are rallying to the mantra "don't be Google". They are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits. "Google made a lot of good tools for a lot of people," says Marko Saric, a Dane living in Belgium who set up Plausible Analytics in Estonia in 2019. "But over the years they changed their approach without really thinking what is right, what is wrong, what is evil, what is not."

