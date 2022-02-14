ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Google ever slow down, the TV measurement wars, and CTV viewability challenges

By Rachel Hasson, and Paul Verna
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Google ever slow down, the TV measurement wars, and CTV viewability challenges. On today's episode, we discuss Google's insane Q4 performance and what stood...

Apple Insider

Google says it's bringing Apple-like privacy features to Android

Google has announced that it would be bringing Apple-like privacy changes to Android, but promised that the updates wouldn't be as "disruptive" as features like App Tracking Transparency. The planned Android changes are aimed at limiting the sharing of data across apps and third-party websites, The New York Times reported...
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Android’s toothless “Privacy Sandbox” fails to answer iOS tracking limits

Google is announcing the "Android Privacy Sandbox" today, a move the company says will be "a multi-year initiative" to introduce "more private advertising solutions" into Android. After Apple made tracking opt-in in iOS 14, Android wants to be seen as matching its main rival. Today's announcement is in addition to existing ad systems, not a replacement for them, so this will probably be even less effective than the "Privacy Sandbox" for Chrome.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Spotify is acquiring two major podcast tech platforms

Spotify is making more podcast acquisitions. The company announced today it’s acquiring both Chartable and Podsights — two of the most prominent podcast marketing and ad attribution companies. The deal price hasn’t been disclosed, but this marks the first major acquisition the company has made this year in a long line of audio purchases.
BUSINESS
#Connected Tv#Ctv#Streaming Television#Soundcloud#Mntn Performance Tv
BGR.com

Google will limit tracking on Android, but isn’t ready to ditch ads

Reports last year said that Google was looking at ways to limit tracking on Android, which would improve user privacy like Apple did with its new privacy features in iOS 14.5. But Google wasn’t sure how to do so without hurting its bottom line. Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature forces developers to ask for permission to track iPhone and iPad users. It’s a move that enraged Facebook last year.
INTERNET
Reuters

Spotify acquires Podsights and Chartable to advance its podcasting business

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spotify Inc (SPOT.N) deepened its investment in podcasting with the acquisitions of Podsights and Chartable, two services that provide greater insights for advertisers and podcasting publishers, the Swedish company said on Wednesday. Podsights helps marketers gauge the effectiveness of their ads, one area that Spotify said...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Google just announced a huge win for personal privacy

Google has announced that it's developing new privacy measures capable of drawing a line around data sharing on smartphones using its Android software, according to a press release from the firm. However, Google also said its new policies will aim to be less disruptive than Apple's changes last year, which...
INTERNET
Popular Science

Android’s newest privacy rules play catch-up with Apple

Google announced a multi-year plan to update Android privacy policies on Wednesday that aims to change data sharing on its devices. In a blog post, Anthony Chavez, a vice president of product management for Android’s security and privacy division, explained that the company wants to limit the amount of data shared with third parties and eliminate identifiers that follow users across different apps. That includes advertising ID, a unique numerical code Google assigns to users that allows advertisers to track their activity and ad interactions.
CELL PHONES
eMarketer

US Programmatic Digital Display Ad Spending 2022

Programmatic display advertising is thriving, with marketers increasing their spend despite lingering uncertainty as third-party identifiers are slowly phased out. Programmatic will continue gaining ground in years to come, as advertisers, ad tech platforms, and publishers collectively work toward a new normal. 3 KEY QUESTIONS THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER. How...
INTERNET
AFP

'Don't be Google': The rise of privacy focused startups

Google once used the slogan "don't be evil" to distinguish itself from its competitors, but now a growing number of pro-privacy startups are rallying to the mantra "don't be Google". They are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits. "Google made a lot of good tools for a lot of people," says Marko Saric, a Dane living in Belgium who set up Plausible Analytics in Estonia in 2019. "But over the years they changed their approach without really thinking what is right, what is wrong, what is evil, what is not."
INTERNET
Fortune

YouTube can single-handedly shape the video NFT market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. YouTube is the latest tech giant to explore the possibility of using NFTs on their platform, joining the likes of Meta and Twitter. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Mac

New report details how Apple forced Facebook to pivot its advertising tech

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, reported a 26% decrease in revenue last week, a total of $250 billion. One of the biggest claims Facebook is making to account for the loss of revenue is that Apple’s changes to the way ads work within iOS apps are making it harder for both advertisers and app-makers to track users’ internet behavior.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Snapchat will introduce revenue sharing on ads in creators’ stories

A Snapchat spokesperson told TechCrunch that this feature is already in very early beta for a small set of U.S.-based creators, but the platform plans to roll it out more broadly to Snap Stars in the coming months. These advertisements will appear as mid-roll ads inside of their stories, and the creator will earn a share of the ad revenue. That payout is determined by a payment formula, which weighs factors like posting frequency and audience engagement. Snapchat declined to comment further on the nature of these payouts.
INTERNET
komando.com

Podcasting 101: Microphone options and how to get listeners

Podcasts come in all types, from soothing words to help you meditate to political discussions to serialized stories. You can catch a podcast via many services, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. You can even listen to Kim Komando podcasts on your own time. You’ll find great topics on...
TECHNOLOGY

