ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Remembering the lost art of ski ballet, a Winter Olympics tradition

By Nate Stuhlbarg
actionnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery four years, the world's greatest athletes across the winter...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
SPORTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Snow Postpones Women's Aerials at 2022 Olympics

Snow has postponed another event at the Winter Olympics. Women's aerials, which was set to have its qualifying round at Genting Snow Park, has been bumped back until Monday at 4:30 a.m. ET -- Monday afternoon in Beijing. It's the third event to be postponed at the 2022 Olympics this...
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Winter Olympics#Ski Ballet
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
WOOD TV8

Nick Baumgartner welcomed home in the UP after Winter Olympics win

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Snowboarder and Iron River native Nick Baumgartner was welcomed back to the Upper Peninsula on Monday after winning gold at the Winter Olympics in the mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis. After returning to U.S. soil, Baumgartner made his way back to Iron County. Signs, balloons, and cheering fans lined […]
IRON RIVER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
995qyk.com

Ocala Native Wins Gold At Winter Olympics

Ocala native, Erin Jackson, has won gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics in speed skating. She won the 500m with a time of 37.04 beating Miho Takagi of Japan by .08 seconds. Jackson was born in Ocala, went to Forest High School and then went to college at the University of Florida. Jackson has been ice skating since she was 8-years-old and tried out figure skating.
OCALA, FL
actionnewsnow.com

In uncertain times, Papadakis/Cizeron rely on years experience to reach gold

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics ice dance by the largest margin using the modern scoring system. After the two have competed sparingly through COVID, it's their nearly 20 years of skating together that carried them to the Promised Land. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/uncertain-times-papadakis-cizeron-rely-years-experience-reach-gold.
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Day 11: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-11-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Contrasting career states add to men's hockey drama at Winter Olympics

No National Hockey League participation and a COVID-halted World Juniors have lent a mix of desperation and release to men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/contrasting-career-states-add-mens-hockey-drama-winter-olympics.
HOCKEY
actionnewsnow.com

Pleasant Valley H.S. Cheer Team wins national title

CHICO, Calif. - Pleasant Valley High School from Chico won a national cheerleading championship over the weekend. The PV Vikings Varsity Cheer Team placed first in the large group non-tumbling category at the National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida. The varsity team is coached by Donna Henderson and Lexi Dunn.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Daily Olympic Briefing: All eyes on the skies on Day 12

TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (February 15-16) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-16-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

In The Village: Team USA freeskiers x's 3 join the podcast

Nick Goepper, Mac Forehand, and Colby Stevenson have survived their burning hot floor, stolen bicycles, and ferocious pin traders to join In The Village. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/village-team-usa-freeskiers-xs-3-join-podcast.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy