Remembering the lost art of ski ballet, a Winter Olympics tradition

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
Snow has postponed another event at the Winter Olympics. Women's aerials, which was set to have its qualifying round at Genting Snow Park, has been bumped back until Monday at 4:30 a.m. ET -- Monday afternoon in Beijing. It's the third event to be postponed at the 2022 Olympics this...
Days after Nathan Chen scored a gold medal with his remarkable free skate, Team USA is looking to build on that success. USA is still looking for more individual medals in ice dancing, the women's and pairs skating events. Here's what you need to know and details on upcoming events.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Snowboarder and Iron River native Nick Baumgartner was welcomed back to the Upper Peninsula on Monday after winning gold at the Winter Olympics in the mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis. After returning to U.S. soil, Baumgartner made his way back to Iron County. Signs, balloons, and cheering fans lined […]
Red Gerard, the happy-go-lucky American snowboarder who famously overslept the morning he won gold in Pyeongchang, never thought he’d be the one slamming the scoring at an Olympic competition. “I never cared about any of this, and all of a sudden, I find myself caring,” the 21-year-old said. “It’s...
Elana Meyers Taylor's unfortunate start to the 2022 Winter Olympics highlighted some of the added challenges women athletes face, which is highlighted in the latest episode of The Podium.
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Super Bowl Sunday isn't the only sporting event with a champion. On Feb. 13, Team USA's Erin Jackson earned her very first Olympic medal after winning gold in the women's 500-meter speedskating race thanks to a speedy time of 37.04 seconds. If...
Ocala native, Erin Jackson, has won gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics in speed skating. She won the 500m with a time of 37.04 beating Miho Takagi of Japan by .08 seconds. Jackson was born in Ocala, went to Forest High School and then went to college at the University of Florida. Jackson has been ice skating since she was 8-years-old and tried out figure skating.
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics ice dance by the largest margin using the modern scoring system. After the two have competed sparingly through COVID, it's their nearly 20 years of skating together that carried them to the Promised Land.
Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).
No National Hockey League participation and a COVID-halted World Juniors have lent a mix of desperation and release to men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (February 15-16) at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Norway's Joergen Graabak rallied in the 10km cross-country race to win Olympic gold in the large hill/10km biathlon event.
U.S. short track skater Kristen Santos gets one more crack at earning a medal during the 2022 Winter Olympics in the women's 1500m.
Watch some of the best moments from day 10 of the Winter Olympics, including Team GB's Katie Summerhayes and Kirsty Muir braving freezing conditions in the slopestyle, a very enthusiastic coach and a snowboarding tiger. Available to UK users only.
Nick Goepper, Mac Forehand, and Colby Stevenson have survived their burning hot floor, stolen bicycles, and ferocious pin traders to join In The Village.
