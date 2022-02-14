ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayhawks Defeat OSU, 76-62, on Big Monday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. – Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and David McCormack posted a double-double to lift the Kansas Jayhawks past the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 76-62, on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks improved to 21-4 with the win and 10-2 in Big 12 Conference play. Oklahoma State...

Tulsa World

Sixth-ranked Jayhawks stomp OSU with big second half in Lawrence

Powered by 19 first-half points between Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack and a 20-5 run after halftime, the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks pounded Oklahoma State 76-62 Monday night to complete the season sweep over the Cowboys at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. Ogbaji, who entered averaging 19.9 points per game,...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

No Sweat: 6th-ranked Jayhawks put OSU away early in 76-62 win

After weeks of grind-it-out, down-to-the-wire games that took their toll, mentally and physically, the sixth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team finally was able to relax in the final minutes of Monday’s 76-62 win over Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse. Instead of sweating out every possession down the stretch, the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas routs Oklahoma State with complete team effort

It was a total team effort for Kansas men's basketball to put away the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday in another Big 12 Conference game. The Jayhawks had all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 rout of the Cowboys at home. The offense sputtered out of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

WDTV

Mountaineers fall on the road at Kansas, move to 11-12

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDTV) - The Mountaineers entered Allen Fieldhouse looking to avenge their loss to the Jayhawks two games ago, but were unable to contain Zakiyah Franklin and the rest of the KU attack. Franklin led all scorers with 25 points and was 10-17 from the floor. JJ Quinerly continued...
LAWRENCE, KS
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 80-78 overtime loss to No. 20 Texas

Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) fell to No. 20 Texas (19-7, 8-5) 80-78 in overtime in Norman on Tuesday night. Senior guard Elijah Harkless knocked down two clutch free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining, cutting Texas’ lead to 79-78. Texas guard Marcus Carr made one free throw and missed the other, setting up a potential game-winning heave by Harkless at the buzzer that didn’t fall.
NORMAN, OK
Hutch Post

KU wins over OSU Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.
LAWRENCE, KS
Tulsa World

Photos: OSU basketball defeats West Virginia

Moussa Cisse finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Avery Anderson III scored 18 to power Oklahoma State to an 81-58 romp over West Virginia on Saturday. Cisse sank 8-of-12 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) on the way to his third double-double of the season. Anderson was 10-of-12 at the free-throw line and added seven boards. Bryce Thompson scored 13.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

Instacap: Oklahoma States Falls to No. 6 Kansas 76-62

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/instacap-oklahoma-states-falls-to-no-6-kansas-76-62/ The Jayhawks ran away with it in the second half. Well…at least Robert’s favorite defender decided to burn the court up in Allen Fieldhouse with his impressive 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist. I guess that’s what passes for good basketball in his opinion.
BASKETBALL
Rocky Top Talk

Oh so sweet revenge: Tennessee defeats Kentucky 76-63

It was all about payback Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, and Tennessee got that and then some. In front of a rabid Rocky Top crowd, the heat immediately translated to the court for the Vols. It was all Vols in the first half on both ends of the court as...
TENNESSEE STATE
wqkt.com

Big second half leads OSU to win

— E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. Malaki Branham added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting for the Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten). Luke Loewe scored 12 points to lead Minnesota (12-11, 3-11). Jamison Battle...
COLLEGE SPORTS
JC Post

Jayhawks top Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half. Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11. McCormack also had 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8 Big 12).
LAWRENCE, KS
austinnews.net

No. 20 Texas, Oklahoma look to rebound in key Big 12 matchup

No. 20 Texas and Oklahoma will look to get back in the win column when they square off on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., to finish off their Big 12 Conference regular-season series. Both the Longhorns and Sooners come into the key league game off road defeats, but the way they...
NORMAN, OK

