Candidate ghosting is taking an increasing toll on employers, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half suggests. In a survey of more than 2,300 senior managers in the U.S., nearly 4 in 10 respondents (39%) said it’s more common for job candidates to cut off communication now than two years ago. Those hiring for technology (48%) and administrative and customer support (42%) roles were most likely to report a surge in ghosting.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO